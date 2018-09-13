Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Thomas 'Todd' Perry IV,

consulting firm executive

Thomas “Todd” Perry IV, 48, a managing director at the consulting firm Accenture who focused on the health and public sector, died Aug. 26 on a flight en route to Dublin from Washington. The cause was a heart attack, said a friend, Erika Arner.

Mr. Perry, a resident of Vienna, Va., was born in Sevierville, Tenn. He settled in the Washington area in 1994 when he joined what was then Andersen Consulting. He was a national referee for Major League Soccer at 25, Arner said, and became a coach with Vienna Youth Soccer. He served on advisory boards at James Madison University and the College of William & Mary.

Ruth Prokop,

law firm partner

Ruth Prokop, 79, a lawyer who served as general counsel of the Department of Housing and Urban Development from 1977 to 1979 and was a partner in the Washington firm of Fortas, Prokop and Hardman from 1985 to 1994, focusing on banking, business and regulatory law, died Aug. 1 at her home in San Antonio. The cause was chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, said a daughter, Kristina Prokop.

Mrs. Prokop was born Ruth Timberlake in San Saba, Texas. Early in her career, she served in the Kennedy and Johnson administrations and was an assistant to a HUD undersecretary in the late 1960s.

She was a senior counsel for the General Telephone Electronics Corp. from 1973 to 1976 and chaired the Merit Systems Protection Board from 1979 to 1981. She moved to Santa Fe, N.M., in 1996 and did consulting work on business and environmental regulatory matters. She settled in San Antonio in 2005 and was a past director of the Federal National Mortgage Association.

Robert Webb

journalist

Robert Webb, 89, a journalist who spent much of his career with the Cincinnati Enquirer, where he was a Washington correspondent from 1970 to 1975, died Aug. 23 at a nursing center in Arlington, Va. The cause was cardiopulmonary arrest and congestive heart failure, said a son, John Webb.

Mr. Webb was born in Gulfport, Miss. He was an editorial writer, columnist and news editor at the Enquirer before returning to the Washington area in 1999, six years after his retirement. He was a past vice president of the International Communications Forum, a global media ethics network. He also was involved with the Moral Re-Armament world-harmony movement (now called Initiatives of Change) and was a member of the National Press Club.

Joan Feldman,

docent

Joan Feldman, 91, a docent with the Smithsonian Institution’s Freer and Sackler art galleries in the 1980s and 1990s, died Aug. 10 at a rehabilitation center in Bethesda, Md. The cause was complications from leukemia, said a son, Stephen Feldman.

Mrs. Feldman was born Joan Jacobs in New York City. In the early 1950s, she was a China analyst for the State Department and the Army Department. She later accompanied her husband on his CIA assignments in Asia, Europe and the Middle East. She was a past president of the Washington-Tokyo Women’s Club.

Catherine Kelly,

elections judge

Catherine Kelly, 96, a volunteer with the Montgomery County Board of Elections in the 1980s who served as an elections judge in the 1990s, died Aug. 13 at a hospital in Bethesda, Md. The cause was complications from an aortic aneurysm, said a daughter, Janice Kelly.

Mrs. Kelly, a resident of Rockville, Md., was born Catherine Rexrode in Manassas, Va., and grew up in Louisville She returned to the Washington area in 1941 as a typist at the Navy Department, where she became an accounting and audit assistant. In the late 1940s, she did administrative work for the Civil Aeronautics Board. In the late 1950s and early 1960s, she worked at a candy counter at the Viers Mill movie theater in Silver Spring, Md.

— From staff reports