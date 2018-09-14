Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Harold Price

firefighter

Harold Price, 81, a federal firefighter for 26 years at the Arlington Hall and Fort Myer stations before retiring in the early 1990s, died July 21 at his home in Haymarket, Va. The cause was congestive heart failure, said his wife, Shirley Price.

Mr. Price was born in Montgomery County, Va., and had lived in the Washington area since 1959. In retirement, he spent 15 years as a maintenance supervisor at Stonewall Golf Club in Gainesville, Va. He had also been a Little League baseball coach.

Karen Shanor,

clinical psychologist

Karen Shanor, 75, a clinical psychologist who had a private practice in Washington from 1975 until her death, died July 27 at her home in Washington. The cause was sudden cardiac arrest, said a son, Daniel Perry.

Dr. Shanor was born Karen Nesbitt in Oak Park, Ill. She served in the Peace Corps in Somalia from 1967 to 1969. She appeared on TV talk shows and wrote books such as “How to Stay Together When You Have to Be Apart” (1987) and “Bats Sing, Mice Giggle: The Surprising Science of Animals’ Inner Lives” (2011, with Jagmeet Kanwal).

Sandra Fromm

activist

Sandra Fromm, 85, an activist for the developmentally disabled and others with special needs who served on many local and national boards and commissions, died Aug. 25 at her home in Washington. The cause was cancer, said a daughter, Allison Fromm.

Ms. Fromm was born Sandra Berkman in Norwich, Conn. Early in her career, she was alumni affairs director at Brandeis University in Massachusetts. She settled in the Washington area in 1963 and began her career as an activist after a daughter was born with developmental disabilities.

Ms. Fromm was a member of a U.S. Department of Health, Education and Welfare “regulations input team” that championed the passage in 1975 of Public Law 94-142, which guaranteed a public school education to all children, regardless of disability.

She was involved with the White House Conference on Handicapped Individuals, among other groups, and was a consultant to the D.C. Board of Education and the federal Education Department. She testified before Congress and pushed for changes in building codes that made access possible to public buildings for the physically disabled. She also served on the advisory board of Joyful Noise, a chorus for people with physical and neurological disabilities.

Martin Galvin,

poet, writing teacher

Martin Galvin, 81, who published six books of poetry and taught English and creative writing for many years at Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda, Md., died Aug. 6 at his home in Chevy Chase, Md. The cause was cardiopulmonary failure, said his wife, Theresa Galvin.

Dr. Galvin was born in Philadelphia and came to the Washington area in 1962 and taught for five years at Elizabeth Seton High School in Bladensburg, Md. After a year teaching at an American school in Iran, he was on the faculty of the old St. Joseph College in Emmitsburg, Md., from 1968 to 1972. While teaching at Walt Whitman from 1972 to 1996, he served as English department chairman and was named Montgomery County’s teacher of the year. He also taught at the Writer’s Center, now in Chevy Chase, from the 1970s until 2005.

Dr. Galvin won many awards for his poetry, and his work was published in the New Republic, Commonweal and other publications. He received grants from the National Endowment for the Arts and in 2007 was a resident of the Yaddo artists’ colony in New York. His final book, “A Way to Home: New and Selected Poems,” was published in 2017.

