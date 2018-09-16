Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Ednamae Storti,

Washington Post employee

Ednamae Storti, 92, an editorial assistant for The Washington Post’s Book World section from 1973 to 1997, died Sept. 6 at an assisted-living center in Wilmington, Mass. The cause was complications from dementia, said a nephew, Jeffrey Palmer.

Ms. Storti was born in Winchester, Mass., and settled in the Washington area in 1957. For the next 15 years, she did administrative work at the Institute for Defense Analyses think tank. She moved to Wilmington from the District in 2012.

Michael Moody,

NIMH employee

Michael Moody, 74, who spent 34 years with the National Institute of Mental Health as a scientific review administrator, died Sept. 7 at his home in the Kentlands community of Gaithersburg, Md. The cause was a progressive neurological disorder, said a daughter, Meredith Fogle.

Mr. Moody was a native Washingtonian. After retiring from the NIMH in 2004, he spent several years as an emergency medical technician with the Rockville (Md.) Volunteer Fire Department and at Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center in Rockville.

Gladys Rowles,

school-bus driver

Gladys Rowles, 92, a Prince George’s County Public Schools bus driver for 30 years who retired in 1990, died Sept. 7 at her home in Capitol Heights, Md. The cause was complications from a stroke, said a daughter, Patricia Rowles.

Mrs. Rowles was born Gladys Mitchell in Herndon, Va. She was a phone company operator, a crossing guard and a real estate agent, among her early jobs. She was a Brownie troop leader, a Sunday school superintendent at the old Seat Pleasant (Md.) United Methodist Church and president of Parent-Teacher Associations in Prince George’s County.

— From staff reports