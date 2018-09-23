Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Alvin Krakow,

GSA employee

Alvin Krakow, 83, who spent 40 years with the General Services Administration and specialized in computer inventory, died Sept. 8 at a hospice center in Rockville, Md. The cause was cancer, said a daughter, Robyn Goldman.

Mr. Krakow was a native Washingtonian. He was a board member at Leisure World retirement community in Silver Spring, Md., where he lived. He retired from the GSA in the early 1990s and did volunteer work at the Sunrise assisted-living center in Silver Spring.

Judith Heimann,

women's rights advocate

Judith Heimann, 97, who held leadership positions with the League of Women Voters and established a scholarship fund for women attending Maryland colleges, died Aug. 13 at her home in Bethesda, Md. The cause was kidney failure, said a son, Stephen Heimann.

Ms. Heimann was born Judith Bartmann in Frankfurt, Germany. Because she was half Jewish, her family said, her movements and employment were restricted under Nazi rule. She came to the United States in 1947, the year she married a U.S. soldier who was a Jewish emigre from Germany. They lived in Arizona and California before settling in the Washington area in 1959.

Ms. Heimann was a legislative aide for the Montgomery County schools in the late 1970s and then served two terms on the Montgomery County Planning Board of the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission.

From 1987 to 1996, she reviewed land-use cases as chairman of the Montgomery County Board of Appeals. She was active in the League of Women Voters for more than 30 years and served as president of the Montgomery County chapter and as a member of the league’s national board. She also served on the Montgomery County Commission for Women and was treasurer of the Women’s Democratic Club of Montgomery County. From 1982 until her death, she was president of the Lavinia Engle Scholarship Fund, which provides annual grants to financially needy women to attend colleges in Maryland.

James Sullivan,

Marriott executive

James Sullivan, 75, an accountant-turned-dealmaker who helped Marriott International expand from a few hundred hotels to more than 3,000 around the world, died Sept. 1 at a hospital in Washington. He had cancer, said his son James Sullivan Jr.

1 of 110 Full Screen Autoplay Close Skip Ad × Notable deaths in 2018: John McCain, Aretha Franklin, Barbara Bush and other famous faces we lost this year View Photos Remembering those who have died in 2018. Caption Remembering those who have died in 2018. AP Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.

Mr. Sullivan was born in Cambridge, Mass., and began his career at Arthur Andersen, where he was a senior auditor before holding management positions at Heublein, Kentucky Fried Chicken and Holiday Inn. He joined Marriott in 1980, left after several years to run a chain of steakhouses, and then returned in 1987 to start a mergers-and-acquisition group.

Mr. Sullivan went on to oversee the acquisition of chains including Ritz-Carlton and Renaissance before retiring in 2009 as executive vice president. A resident of Potomac, Md., he co-founded Clover Investment Group and served on the boards of several organizations, including Integra LifeSciences and Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Washington.

After the birth of his oldest daughter, who had developmental disabilities, he began volunteering with Maryland organizations that support children and adults with developmental disabilities. He and his wife, the former Joan Tynan, were co-presidents of the Arc Montgomery County and helped create Potomac Community Resources.

— From staff reports