Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

John Van Wagoner II,

construction executive

John Van Wagoner II, 89, who founded roofing and waterproofing companies that worked on buildings including the Kennedy Center, the East Building of the National Gallery and the Library of Congress’s Madison Building, died Aug. 25 at a retirement community in McLean, Va. The cause was coronary artery disease, said a daughter, Lynette Terpak.

Mr. Van Wagoner was born in Washington and raised on a tobacco farm near Upper Marlboro, Md. He held patents for energy-efficient and waterproof roofing systems, and co-founded the Washington-area construction companies Insulated Building Systems, Geotech Systems and the Prospect Group.

He chaired building and preservation committees at Washington National Cathedral and volunteered at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Georgetown, where he and his family donated a new three-manual, 2,262-pipe organ in 2012.

Mary Margaret Valenti,

LBJ secretary

Mary Margaret Valenti, 85, who served as personal secretary to Lyndon B. Johnson from 1954 to 1962 during the Texas Democrat’s rise from senator to Senate majority leader to vice president, died Sept. 15 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was complications from pancreatic cancer, said a son, John Valenti.

Mrs. Valenti was born Mary Margaret Wiley in Waco, Tex., and grew up in Austin. She left Johnson’s employment to marry Jack Valenti, a Johnson confidant who led the Motion Picture Association of America from 1966 to 2004. He died in 2007.

A Washington resident, Mrs. Valenti was a board member of Woodley House, a halfway facility in the District for psychiatric patients. Valenti House, a residential treatment program that is part of Woodley House, was named in her honor and has helped men and women reintegrate into the community.

Edwin 'Ted' Kennedy Jr.,

Foreign Service officer

Edwin “Ted” Kennedy Jr., 94, a Foreign Service officer who retired in 1988 as regional affairs officer for the U.S. Information Agency’s Office of North African, Near Eastern and South Asian Affairs, died July 23 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was acute respiratory failure, said a son, Peter W. Kennedy.

Mr. Kennedy, a resident of Bethesda, Md., was born in Cleveland. He joined the Foreign Service in 1961 and served in cultural and public affairs assignments in Syria, Belgium, Iran, Cameroon and Germany. He was an avocational collector of unusual items, such as a six-egg poacher and a device that made new soap out of old soap slivers. While living in Cameroon, he kept 11 parrots in his house.

Edward Davin,

NASA, NSF program manager

Edward Davin, 95, a program manager for NASA and later the National Science Foundation who then spent 20 years with the nonprofit American Geo­sciences Institute, died Aug. 12 at a senior-living center in Houston. The cause was a stroke, said a son, Chris Davin.

Mr. Davin, a native of Worcester, Mass., worked for NASA’s Apollo program in the 1960s. He left NASA in 1972 for the NSF, where his specialties included managing programs in ocean exploration. He retired from federal service in 1988 and then worked for the American Geo­sciences Institute, where he translated documents from German and Eastern European languages into English. A former resident of Falls Church, Va., he moved to Houston in 2013.

— From staff reports