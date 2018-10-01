Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Henry Kissman,

toxicology lab chief

Henry Kissman, 95, who served as director of the National Library of Medicine’s Specialized Information Services for toxicology and environmental health from 1970 to 1992, died Aug. 1 at an assisted-living center in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a daughter-in-law, Megan Allen.

Dr. Kissman was born Heinrich Kissmann into a Jewish family in Graz, Austria. He fled after the country’s takeover by Nazi Germany in 1938 and arrived in the United States the next year, settling in New Jersey. After an early career as a research scientist in the pharmaceutical industry, he moved to the Washington area in 1967 and directed the development of a National Drug Code for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s new Science Information Facility.

Leroy Lipford,

crane operator, artist

Leroy Lipford, 79, a crane operator for the D.C. Department of Public Works who also was an artist specializing in pottery and copper etchings, died Aug. 12 at a rehabilitation center in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was renal disease, said a daughter, Terencia Lipford.

Mr. Lipford, a resident of Hyattsville, Md., was born in Washington. He worked 36 years for the D.C. Department of Public Works before retiring in 2000. During the 1980s, he was a partner in the operation of the Tel Gallery in Washington.

Richard Halberstein,

lawyer

Richard Halberstein, 75, a Washington lawyer and Capitol Hill neighborhood activist who was a founder and treasurer of the Capitol Hill Community Foundation, died Aug. 29 at his home in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The cause was respiratory failure, said his wife, Leona Atkins.

Mr. Halberstein was born in Marion, Ohio, and came to Washington in 1970. He was a tax lawyer with the Justice Department and the House Ways and Means Committee before opening a private law practice in 1976. His specialties included tax, probate, real estate, family law and services to small businesses and organizations. He was co-director of the Capitol Hill Free Tax Clinic. He retired and moved to Fort Lauderdale last year.

William Montgomery Jr.,

Secret Service agent

William Montgomery Jr., 76, a retired Secret Service agent who protected Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and every president from Richard M. Nixon to Bill Clinton, died Aug. 29 at a hospice center in Columbus, Ohio. The cause was a subdural hematoma following a fall, said his wife, Margaret Montgomery.

Mr. Montgomery was born in Philadelphia and came to Washington in 1963 to attend a Catholic seminary. Before he was ordained, he left to work for the D.C. government and to teach kindergarten in the D.C. public schools. In 1970, he joined the Secret Service as one of the agency’s first African American agents. He had a special assignment to protect Kissinger from 1973 to 1977 before serving on the White House detail.

Mr. Montgomery was later assigned to Secret Service offices in Italy and Cyprus, where he helped break up an international counterfeiting ring in the 1990s, his family said. He protected Pope John Paul II on the pope’s visits to the United States and to U.S. embassies in Europe. He retired in 1999 from the Secret Service field office in Columbus.

Imogene Swearengen,

elementary school teacher

Imogene Swearengen, 92, who taught fifth grade at Marshall Road Elementary School in Vienna, Va., for 22 years before retiring in 1990, died Aug. 28 at a retirement community in Potomac Falls, Va. The cause was complications from a stroke, said a granddaughter, Susie Currie.

Mrs. Swearengen was born Imogene Allen in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She accompanied her husband on his Army assignments before settling in the Washington area in 1967. She was a volunteer at the Northern Virginia Alliance League, a service organization, and a member of Little Falls Presbyterian Church in Arlington, Va.

— From staff reports