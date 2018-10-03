Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Adele Jackson,

management consultant

Adele Jackson, 74, a federal budget specialist who ran a minority business-management consulting firm in the 1990s and early 2000s and briefly worked in the Environmental Protection Agency’s congressional affairs office before retiring, died Sept. 6 at a hospital in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was cardiac arrest, said a niece, Dia Jackson.

Ms. Jackson, a Silver Spring resident, was born in Houston and settled in the Washington area in 1962. Early in her career she was a community planner for the Model Inner City Community Organization, a redevelopment organization for the District’s Shaw community, and a budget examiner for the U.S. House Budget Committee and the Office of Management and Budget. She was an elder and deacon at National Presbyterian Church in the District and was a volunteer for Martha’s Table, a social-service group.

Randall Caswell,

NIST physicist

Randall Caswell, 94, a physicist who worked at what became the National Institute of Standards and Technology and retired in 1994 as chief of the ionizing radiation division, died Aug. 13 at his home in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was Alzheimer’s disease, said a daughter, Virginia Caswell.

Dr. Caswell was born in Eugene, Ore. He joined what was then the National Bureau of Standards in 1952 and became an authority on radiation science. From 1984 to 1994, he chaired the science panel of the Committee on Interagency Radiation Research and Policy Coordination. In 1992, he was a founding member of the Council on Ionizing Radiation Measurements and Standards.

He received awards for distinguished federal service and was a fellow of the American Physical Society. He was a board member of Christ Congregational Church in Silver Spring and a Sunday school teacher.

James Slater,

scientist

James Slater, 71, a scientist for what became the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency from 1980 to 2010 who helped manage the Shuttle Radar Topography Mission, an effort to create three-dimensional global terrain maps, died Sept. 7 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was leukemia, said his wife, Marsha Slater.

Mr. Slater, a resident of Arlington, Va., was born in Manhattan. He settled in the Washington area in 1968 and spent the 1970s as a mathematician at what was then the National Bureau of Standards. Over the years he specialized in geodesy and geophysics, as well as positioning, navigation and timing. He chaired the Appalachian Mountain Club’s Potomac chapter, played clarinet in the Capital Wind Symphony and, in retirement, became a docent at the National Air and Space Museum.

J. Candace Clifford,

maritime historian

J. Candace Clifford, 57, a maritime and lighthouse historian who self-published five books about lighthouses, died Aug. 15 at her home in Alexandria, Va. The cause was brain cancer, said her mother, Mary Louise Clifford.

Joan Candace Clifford was born in Princeton, N.J., and settled in the Washington area in 1983. She was a writer and researcher for the National Park Service’s maritime heritage program from 1988 to 2001, where she helped compile a landmark inventory of lighthouses and “The Historic Lighthouse Preservation Handbook.” She later was a freelance maritime history researcher.

She was a past historian for the U.S. Lighthouse Society and an officer of the American Lighthouse Council, and received awards for her work on lighthouse preservation. She was a member of a Glen Echo Park waltz committee and exhibited her photographs at the park and at the Torpedo Factory art gallery in Alexandria.

Thomas McKavitt Sr.,

personnel and labor specialist

Thomas McKavitt Sr., 83, a personnel and labor specialist with private industries in New Jersey, North Carolina, Atlanta and Fairfax County, Va., died Aug. 27 at his home in Haymarket, Va. The cause was a heart ailment, said a daughter, Kathleen Thiringer.

Mr. McKavitt was born in Atlanta and raised in an orphanage in Washington until he was 4, when he took the surname of his adoptive parents. From 1959 to 1985, he worked for Vinnell Corp. in Fairfax County and became vice president for human resources. His work included setting up Job Corps centers across the United States and in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Turkey and Egypt. He retired in 1997, then ran a consulting business specializing in human resources for start-up businesses until 2004.

Ruth Field,

chemist, research associate

Ruth Field, 90, a chemist, research associate and teacher who retired in 2000 after 10 years as a senior researcher at the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research of the National Institutes of Health, died Sept. 12 at an assisted-living center in North Bethesda, Md. The cause was a stroke, said a daughter, Melanie Field.

Dr. Field, a resident of Chevy Chase, Md., was born Ruth Bisen in Brooklyn. She settled in the Washington area in 1957. After a decade as a homemaker, she became a research associate for Microbiological Associates in Bethesda. She later worked at the Food and Drug Administration, the Agriculture Department, the University of Maryland, Georgetown University and the medical center of the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Louis DePalma,

pathologist

Louis DePalma, 62, a George Washington University pathologist for 25 years who specialized in blood diseases and cancers of the immune system, died Sept. 6 at his home in Bethesda, Md. The cause was cancer, said his wife, Adriana DePalma.

Dr. DePalma was born in Brooklyn and had lived in the Washington area since 1987. He worked at the National Institutes of Health and Children’s National Medical Center before joining the GWU hospital staff in 1993.

At his death, he was chief of hematopathology and molecular pathology and director of the division of clinical pathology at GWU. His medical specialties included blood coagulation and bleeding disorders.

Reginald Dale,

journalist

Reginald Dale, 78, a journalist who from 1993 to 2002 wrote a syndicated column on global affairs for the International Herald Tribune, died Sept. 13 at his home in Etlan, Va. The cause was cancer, said his wife, Helle C. Dale.

Malcolm Reginald Dale was born in Epsom, England, and was a journalist with the Financial Times from 1963 to 1986, with postings in Europe and Washington. In 1987, he joined the International Herald Tribune in Paris.

He was a policy scholar at the Woodrow Wilson Center in Washington from 2002 to 2006, then founded and directed the Transatlantic Media Network, which brought European journalists to Washington on fellowships to travel and study in the United States under the auspices of two think tanks, the Atlantic Council and the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Lester Kretman,

TV news producer

Lester Kretman, 76, an NBC television news producer who retired in 2009 as the network’s White House producer, died Sept. 15 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was complications from Parkinson’s disease and ulcerative colitis, said a son, Matthew Kretman.

Mr. Kretman, a Washington resident, was born in Fall River, Mass. He came to NBC News in Washington in 1979 after working for television stations in Boston.

— From staff reports