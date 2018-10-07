Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Richard Franzen,

NIST official

Richard Franzen, 90, who retired from the National Institute of Standards and Technology as director of its public information office in 1990, died Sept. 16 at his home in Charlottesville, Va. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a son, Charles Franzen.

Mr. Franzen was born in Bloomington, Ind. He was a journalist in Indiana before moving to Washington in 1965. He was administrative assistant to Rep. Andrew Jacobs Jr. (D-Ind.) and public information director of the Office of Economic Opportunity before becoming public information director in 1973 of what was then the National Bureau of Standards. He moved to Charlottesville from Alexandria, Va., in 2002.

David Williams,

IMF treasurer

David Williams, 84, a financial officer with the International Monetary Fund for 36 years who retired in 1999 as the IMF treasurer, died Sept. 4 at a hospital in the District. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a son, Richard Williams.

Mr. Williams, a resident of the Plains, Va., was born in Wales. He was a lecturer at the universities of Leeds and Hull in England before coming to the Washington area and joining the IMF in 1963. He wrote 50 academic papers on banking and finance. He was a member of the Cosmos Club and the Chevy Chase Club.

Stanley Schiff,

Foreign Service officer

Stanley Schiff, 93, a Foreign Service officer who served in Europe, the Caribbean and South Asia and who participated in tariff and trade negotiations, died Aug. 16 at a retirement community in Rockville, Md. The cause was an aortic aneurysm, said a daughter, Susan Loutoo.

Mr. Schiff was born in Weehawken, N.J. He joined the Foreign Service in 1949 and his final assignment before retiring in 1976 was coordinating U.S. participation in the U.N. Conference on Human Settlements, which dealt with the consequences of rapid urbanization. In retirement, he became a civic activist in Montgomery County, Md., focusing on causes such as the effects of erosion of arable farmland, planning and land use, and transportation policies.

Alice Abramson,

social worker

Alice Abramson, 91, a social worker who retired in 1994 after 11 years with Iona Senior Services, died Sept. 4 at a nursing home in Rockville, Md. The cause was heart and kidney diseases, said a son, David Abramson.

Mrs. Abramson, a resident of Silver Spring, Md., was born Alice Umans in Brooklyn and settled in the Washington area in 1958. Before joining Iona, she had been a Head Start teacher, a child development specialist at the National Institutes of Health, executive director of Montgomery County Community Coordinated Child Care, and a medical social worker at George Washington University Hospital. She was a member and volunteer with Ohr Kodesh Congregation, a synagogue in Chevy Chase, Md.

J. Wade Carey,

bar association staffer

J. Wade Carey, 66, who spent 30 years working for the American Bar Association and retired in 2009 as assistant staff director for human resources, died Sept. 12 at a hospital in the District. The cause was complications from a perforated bowel, said his husband, Edward Coltman.

John Wade Carey Jr. was a native Washingtonian and resident. He was a sponsor of the artist-in-residence program of the Capitol Hill Arts Workshop and a board member of the Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company.

Joseph Clark Jr.,

bowling alley manager

Joseph Clark Jr., 99, who taught bowling and managed bowling alleys in Northern Virginia, died Sept. 7 at an assisted-living community in Springfield, Va. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a daughter, Darla Clark.

Mr. Clark was born in Philadelphia. He moved to Northern Virginia in 1956, and he bowled on three state championship bowling teams, his family said. Starting in 1960, he spent 26 years in bowling alley management before retiring from Bowl America in Woodbridge, Va. He continued to teach bowling there until 1999 when he was blinded in a car accident.

— From staff reports