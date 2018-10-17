Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Patrick Brogan,

journalist, author

Patrick Brogan, 80, an author and former Washington correspondent for the Times of London and later the Glasgow Herald, died Sept. 9 at his home in the District. The cause was pneumonia and other complications from a seizure suffered in 2015, said his wife, Janet Satterthwaite.

Mr. Brogan was born in Oxford, England. He worked for the Times in Paris before coming to Washington in 1973. He eventually became bureau chief but left after the paper was acquired by Rupert Murdoch in 1981. He freelanced for several newspapers and eventually joined the Glasgow Herald. He retired in 1998 to write books, including “World Conflicts.” His wife said he was looking for permanence as an author, feeling that much of the work of a daily journalist “ends up lining the bottom of a parrot’s cage.”

Jeannine Pappas,

French resistance fighter

Jeannine Pappas, 93, a French resistance fighter during the Nazi occupation of France during World War II who later was an administrator for federal agencies in Washington, died Sept. 7 at a care center in Aldie, Va. The cause was pneumonia, said a daughter, Mari Pappas.

Mrs. Pappas, a former resident of Leesburg, Va., was born Jennine Bligny in Dinard, France. As a teenager with the French resistance, she cut German telephone lines and stole documents from a German-occupied hotel. She was caught by the Gestapo and spent two months in a German prison in 1942, her family said.

After the war, she married a U.S. Air Force officer and settled in the Washington area. Mrs. Pappas had a 20-year federal career, from which she retired in 1994 as an administrator in the office of the Army judge advocate general’s office. She was also an amateur artist and had been an administrator in Senate offices, a protocol officer for the Navy, and a staffer for the Library of Congress and Internal Revenue Service.

Ronald Hoffman,

historian

Ronald Hoffman, 77, a former history professor at the University of Maryland who later became director of the Omohundro Institute of Early American History and Culture at the College of William & Mary, died Sept. 4 at his home in Williamsburg, Va. The cause was supranuclear palsy, a neurodegenerative disease, said Karin Wulf, the current director of the institute.

Dr. Hoffman was born in Baltimore. He was on the faculty of the University of Maryland from 1969 to 1992, when he moved to Williamsburg to become director of the Omohundro Institute. He retired in 2013. He wrote more than a dozen books on the American Revolution and was editor of the papers of Charles Carroll, the only signer of the Declaration of Independence who was a Roman Catholic.

Richard Warden,

lobbyist, HEW official

Richard Warden, 86, a retired lobbyist for labor organizations who held executive branch positions in two Democratic administrations, died Sept. 3 at a hospice center in Milford, Del. The cause was pulmonary fibrosis, said a daughter, Denise Warden.

Mr. Warden was born in Great Falls, Mont., and was a journalist before moving to Washington in the 1960s to work on Capitol Hill. He served on the staffs of Sen. Lee Metcalf (D-Mont.) and Rep. James G. O’Hara (D-Mich.). From 1967 to 1969, he worked at the Office for Civil Rights of the old Department of Health, Education and Welfare, becoming deputy director.

He later was a lobbyist for the AFL-CIO and for the Washington Research Project, the forerunner of the Children’s Defense Fund. He was a lobbyist for the United Auto Workers in the 1970s before serving as an assistant secretary for legislation at HEW during the Carter administration.

Mr. Warden later returned to the UAW as its legislative director until his retirement in 1991. While living in Alexandria, Va., in the 1960s and 1970s, he worked on various efforts to desegregate housing and education.

Joseph Mihursky,

environmentalist

Joseph Mihursky, 85, an environmentalist who specialized in the ecology of the Chesapeake Bay as a staff member of the Chesapeake Biological Laboratory, died Aug. 24 at his home in Port Republic, Md. The cause was cardiac arrest, said a son, Timothy Mihursky.

Dr. Mihursky was born in Alpha, N.J. In 1962, he joined the staff of the Chesapeake Biological Laboratory, part of the University of Maryland’s Center for Environmental Science. He helped build a team of scientists to study environmental needs of the bay. He also taught graduate students at U-Md. He retired in 2002. He played shortstop on adult softball teams in Southern Maryland.

— From staff reports