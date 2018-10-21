Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Richard Warden,

lobbyist, HEW official

Richard Warden, 86, a retired lobbyist for labor organizations who held executive branch positions in two Democratic administrations, died Sept. 3 at a hospice center in Milford, Del. The cause was pulmonary fibrosis, said a daughter, Denise Warden.

Mr. Warden was born in Great Falls, Mont., and was a journalist before moving to Washington in the 1960s to work on Capitol Hill. He served on the staffs of Sen. Lee Metcalf (D-Mont.) and Rep. James G. O’Hara (D-Mich.). From 1967 to 1969, he worked at the Office for Civil Rights of the old Department of Health, Education and Welfare, becoming deputy director.

He later was a lobbyist for the AFL-CIO and for the Washington Research Project, the forerunner of the Children’s Defense Fund. He was a lobbyist for the United Auto Workers in the 1970s before serving as an assistant secretary for legislation at HEW during the Carter administration.

Mr. Warden later returned to the UAW as its legislative director until his retirement in 1991. While living in Alexandria, Va., in the 1960s and 1970s, he worked on efforts to desegregate housing and education.

John Fox,

law firm partner

John Fox, 79, a lawyer who specialized in taxes and was a founding partner in the Washington firm of Sherman, Fox, Meehan and Curtin, died Sept. 12 in Sydney, where he was visiting a daughter. The cause was a cardiac arrest, said his wife, Gretchen Fox.

Mr. Fox, a Los Angeles native, came to Washington in 1964 as an associate in the firm Arent Fox Kintner Plotkin & Kahn. In 1968 he became a founding partner of Sherman, Fox, Meehan and Curtin. In 1984 he moved to Amherst, Mass., from Washington. He was a visiting lecturer at Mount Holyoke College in South Hadley, Mass., from 1985 to 2017.

Carole Latker,

biological scientist

Carole Latker, 79, a scientist and biological researcher who retired in 2012 from the National Institutes of Health’s Office of Scientific Review, died Sept. 30 at a hospital in Bethesda, Md. The cause was complications from injuries suffered in an accidental fall, said a son, Richard Latker.

Dr. Latker, a Bethesda resident, was born Carole Henkin in Washington. Since the 1970s, she had served in teaching and research positions at the Uniformed Services University and the NIH. As a senior NIH scientific review officer for the last 10 years of her career, she visited medical schools to assess research grant applications.

Dean Allard,

Navy historian

Dean Allard, 84, a historian who retired in 1995 as director of naval history at the Naval Historical Center in Washington, died Sept. 27 at a retirement community in Falls Church, Va. The cause was Parkinson’s disease, said a daughter-in-law, Diane Allard.

Dr. Allard was born in Kansas City, Mo., and served in the Navy from 1955 to 1958. He then joined the civilian staff of the Naval Historical Center as chief of the operational archives branch. He remained at the historical center until retirement. He was an adjunct professor of history at George Washington University and a past president of the North American Society for Oceanic History and Arlington (Va.) Historical Society, where he also served as chairman.

Ann Marie Habershaw,

media and political consultant

Ann Marie Habershaw, 56, a media advertising and political consultant who since 2015 had been chief operating officer and partner of Bully Pulpit Interactive, died Sept. 16 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was cancer, said her partner, Patrick Schmidt.

Ms. Habershaw, a District resident, was born in Cumberland, R.I. After moving to the Washington area in 1995, she was chief of staff and director of external affairs at the Office of Personnel Management, chief operating officer of the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, and director of finance and administration at Emily’s List, an organization that supports Democratic women political candidates who support abortion rights.

She was chief operating officer of Obama for America, a campaign and fundraising operation, during the former president’s 2012 reelection bid.

Agnes Crowley,

Foreign Service secretary

Agnes Crowley, 93, a Foreign Service secretary in Australia, Morocco and Sweden in the late 1940s and 1950s, died Aug. 22 at her home in Washington. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a nephew, Paul Malik.

Mrs. Crowley was born Agnes Muldowney in Brooklyn, N.Y. After World War II, she was a civilian employee of U.S. Army occupation forces in Japan and then a court reporter for the war-crimes trials of Nazi leaders in Nuremberg, Germany. She eventually married a Foreign Service officer and accompanied him on assignments in Europe before settling in the Washington area in 1981.

Sidney Weiss,

accountant

Sidney Weiss, 95, a certified public accountant who had a solo practice in Silver Spring, Md., for 68 years before retiring in 2015, died Sept. 24 at a retirement community in Rockville, Md. The cause was appendicitis, said a son, Michael Weiss.

Mr. Weiss, a longtime Silver Spring resident, was born in New York City and settled in the Washington area in 1948.