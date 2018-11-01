Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Joseph Watkins III,

floral designer, event planner

Joseph Watkins III, 59, a floral designer and a planner of weddings, parties and other special-occasion events, died Sept. 21 in Lake Como, Italy. He was on a trip to Lake Como when he dove into the water to rescue a swimmer in distress and suffered a fatal heart attack, said his husband, Brad Frey, who was on the trip with him.

Mr. Watkins was a Washington native and resident. Since 2007, he had operated the floral and design company J. Watkins Designs. For 14 years before that, he was a principal in the Ociana Group, a similar business. He had previously worked in several public relations positions.

Martha Vaughan,

NIH scientist

Martha Vaughan, 92, a scientist at the National Institutes of Health whose specialties included research on the ways cells respond to hormones and other cues, died Sept. 9 at her home in Washington. The cause was dementia and heart disease, said a son, Jonathan Orloff.

Dr. Vaughan was born in Dodgeville, Wis. She joined the NIH in 1954 and continuing to work there until shortly before her death. She was a former chief of the metabolic section of the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute and the author or co-author of hundreds of scientific papers or book chapters.

1 of 66 Full Screen Autoplay Close Skip Ad × Notable deaths in 2018: John McCain, Aretha Franklin, Barbara Bush and other famous faces we lost this year View Photos Remembering those who have died in 2018. Caption Remembering those who have died in 2018. AP/AP Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.

— From staff reports