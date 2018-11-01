Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.
floral designer, event planner
Joseph Watkins III, 59, a floral designer and a planner of weddings, parties and other special-occasion events, died Sept. 21 in Lake Como, Italy. He was on a trip to Lake Como when he dove into the water to rescue a swimmer in distress and suffered a fatal heart attack, said his husband, Brad Frey, who was on the trip with him.
Mr. Watkins was a Washington native and resident. Since 2007, he had operated the floral and design company J. Watkins Designs. For 14 years before that, he was a principal in the Ociana Group, a similar business. He had previously worked in several public relations positions.
NIH scientist
Martha Vaughan, 92, a scientist at the National Institutes of Health whose specialties included research on the ways cells respond to hormones and other cues, died Sept. 9 at her home in Washington. The cause was dementia and heart disease, said a son, Jonathan Orloff.
Dr. Vaughan was born in Dodgeville, Wis. She joined the NIH in 1954 and continuing to work there until shortly before her death. She was a former chief of the metabolic section of the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute and the author or co-author of hundreds of scientific papers or book chapters.
