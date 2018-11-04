Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Joyce Cowan,

teacher, principal

Joyce Cowan, 90, a retired Prince George’s County schoolteacher and principal, died Sept. 20 at a hospice center in Greenbelt, Md. The cause was aspiration pneumonia, said a grandson, Nate Thomas.

Mrs. Cowan, a resident of Suitland, Md., was born Joyce Seldon in Washington. She was an educator in Prince George’s for 33 years before retiring in the mid-1980s. Her career included 16 years as a second-grade teacher at North Brentwood Elementary School and 10 years as a principal at Glassmanor Elementary School in Oxon Hill. Her last job was as a teacher mentor at underperforming schools.

Frederick Kruelle,

GPO printer

Frederick Kruelle, 89, a printer who retired from the Government Printing Office in 1997 after 13 years with the agency, died Sept. 23 at his home in Ocean Pines, Md. He had suffered a deterioration of the colon, said a son, Martin Kruelle.

Mr. Kruelle, a Baltimore native, was a printer for 25 years at Hendricks-Miller Typographical Co. in Washington before joining the GPO. A former resident of Potomac, Md., he moved to Ocean Pines in 2005.

Donald McCowan,

firefighter

Donald McCowan, 88, an Arlington County firefighter from 1956 until he retired in 1978 at the rank of lieutenant, died Sept. 26 at a retirement center in Stuarts Draft, Va. The cause was Parkinson’s disease, said a daughter, Mollie Iseli.

Mr. McCowan was born in Washington. In 1982 he moved to Stuarts Draft from Arlington.

Luis Colmenares,

concierge

Luis Colmenares, 58, a concierge at several hotels in Washington and Baltimore, died Sept. 25 in a medical center in Visby on the Swedish island of Gotland. The cause was cancer, said his spouse, Stephen Mowbray. They had been on a Baltic Sea cruise, and Mr. Colmenares was airlifted from their ship to Visby.

Mr. Colmenares, a native of Caracas, Venezuela, had been a D.C. resident since 1991. Until he was taken ill, he had been a concierge at the Jefferson Hotel in Washington. Previously he had worked at the Sagamore Pendry in Baltimore, the Capella in Washington, the Mandarin Oriental in Washington and the Ritz-Carlton in Washington.

— From staff reports