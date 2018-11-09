Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

George Watson,

FEMA general counsel

George Watson, 92, a lawyer who retired in 1991 after serving three years as general counsel to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, died Oct. 15 at his home in Alexandria, Va. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a daughter, Rosemary Bowers.

Mr. Watson was born in Eaton Rapids, Mich., and had lived in the Washington area since 1961. He joined the agency when it was created in 1979 and previously had been a lawyer with the old Office of Civil Defense and its successor, the Defense Civil Preparedness Agency, which became part of FEMA.

Doris Poindexter,

musician, teacher

Doris Poindexter, 87, a music teacher in the D.C. Public Schools system who also taught violin and piano at her own studio, sang with a jazz band, and played organ at a Washington church, died Sept. 29 at her home in Washington. The cause was complications from diabetes and dementia, said a daughter, Bonny Tavares.

Mrs. Poindexter was born Doris Brown in Culpeper, Va., and moved to Washington as a child. She was a music teacher from 1954 to 1968 and again from 1981 to 1995, moving among D.C. elementary and junior high schools.

She was a vocalist with the Gay Clefs jazz band performing at clubs and cabarets in Washington in the 1950s. She later played the organ at Christian Holiness Pentecostal Church in Washington.

David Chadwick,

NSA official

David Chadwick, 84, a National Security Agency official from the late 1950s until he retired in 1990, died Sept. 16 at his home in Columbia, Md. The cause was heart disease, said his wife, Rosalie Chadwick.

Mr. Chadwick was born in Port Huron, Mich. At the NSA, where he began working while serving in the Navy, he was an overseer of intelligence reports related to foreign countries.

He was an amateur musician and played clarinet with a quartet of University of Maryland professors. He also sang with a U-Md. chorus and was a founding member of another chorus that specialized in Renaissance music and contemporary music.