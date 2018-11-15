Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Robert Rose,

fuel cell advocate

Robert Rose, 71, an advocate of fuel cell technology as an alternative and clean source of energy who founded and led a trade association, the U.S. Fuel Cell Council, for 10 years, died Oct. 17 at his home in Woodbridge, Va. The cause was pancreatic cancer, said his wife, Ann Rose.

Mr. Rose was born in Newport, R.I. Early on, he was a reporter with the United Press International wire service in Augusta, Maine, and then spent eight years as press secretary to Sen. Edmund S. Muskie (D-Maine). For the last 30 years of his career, he promoted fuel cell technology. He was a founder of the independent, nonprofit Breakthrough Technologies. In 1998, he founded the U.S. Fuel Cell Council, which in 2010 became the Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Energy Association.

John Sommerer,

physicist

John Sommerer, 61, a physicist with the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory from 1980 to 2014 whose specialties included basic research, space and submarine technology, died Sept. 30 at his home in Vail, Ariz. The cause was cardiac arrest, said his wife, Suzette Sommerer.

Dr. Sommerer was born in Milwaukee. In 2017, he moved to Arizona from Laurel, Md.

Monte Frohm,

clergyman

Monte Frohm, 76, the pastor of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Northern Virginia for 30 years until his retirement in 2007, died Oct. 11 at his home in Simpsonville, S.C. The cause was cancer, said a son, Jonathan Frohm.

The Rev. Frohm was born in Kimball, Neb., and early on was pastor of Lutheran churches in Mobile, Ala., and Charlotte. In the latter years of his ministry, he led fundraising efforts to move Good Shepherd from Reston, Va., to a new location in Herndon, Va. The new church was opened in 2008. In 2011, he moved to South Carolina.

John Cassidy,

lawyer

1 of 67 Full Screen Autoplay Close Skip Ad × Notable deaths in 2018: Stan Lee, John McCain, Aretha Franklin and other famous faces we lost this year View Photos Remembering those who have died in 2018. Caption Remembering those who have died in 2018. Gerald Martineau/THE WASHINGTON POST Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.

John Cassidy, 88, a co-founder of the Washington law firm Miller, Cassidy, Larroca and Lewin, which specialized in the defense of public officials and business executives accused of or being investigated for white collar crimes, died Oct. 21 at his home in Potomac, Md. The cause was cancer, said a law partner, William Jeffress.

Mr. Cassidy was born in Washington. As a young man, he was a lawyer with the Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps and then a Justice Department special assistant to Attorneys General Robert F. Kennedy and Nicholas Katzenbach. He helped start his private legal practice in 1965, and among its clients was Richard M. Nixon, whom the firm represented from his resignation as president in 1974 until he died in 1994. Mr. Cassidy also represented NASCAR and the International Speedway Corp.

In 2001, Miller, Cassidy was merged with the firm of Baker Botts, where Mr. Cassidy practiced until shortly before his death.

Millard Harvey,

architect

Millard Harvey, 87, an architect with the medical design division of Bolling Air Force Base in Washington and at the Pentagon from 1966 to 1995, died Sept. 28 at a nursing home in Nags Head, N.C. The cause was Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, said a son, Jason Harvey.

Mr. Harvey was born in Dallas. A former resident of Vienna, Va., he moved to North Carolina’s Outer Banks in 1995 and lived in Kill Devil Hills.

— From staff reports