Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Nathan Dodell,

DOJ lawyer

Nathan Dodell, 85, a retired Justice Department lawyer who helped argue a variety of cases including the government’s ongoing lawsuit over the tax-exempt status of the Church of Scientology, died Oct. 20 at his home in Great Neck, N.Y. The cause was a heart attack, said a son, Lieb Dodell.

Mr. Dodell was born in New York City. He moved to the Washington area in 1960 and soon began working at the Justice Department. In the 1970s and 1980s, he was one of the leading lawyers assigned to the government’s 37-year legal dispute with the Church of Scientology over the group’s tax exempt status. The case involved burglary of government offices, including Mr. Dodell’s; falsification of records, illegal eavesdropping and criminal conspiracies. Several senior Scientology officials were jailed.

In 1993, the government and the Church of Scientology reached an agreement in which the organization paid $12.5 million to settle a tax debt and the government granted tax exemption to certain Scientology-related corporate entities.

Mr. Dodell retired in 1990. A former resident of Rockville, Md., he moved to Great Neck in 2012.

Clark Lobenstine,

clergyman

Clark Lobenstine, 73, an ordained Presbyterian minister who founded the InterFaith Conference of Metropolitan Washington and served as executive director from 1979 to 2014, died Oct. 15 at his home in Washington. The cause was cardiac arrest, said his wife, Carole Crumley.

Rev. Lobenstine was born in Bogota, the son of a U.S. Foreign Service officer. From 1967 to 1969, he was a conscientious objector doing alternate service as Spring Grove State Hospital in Catonsville, Md. Later, he was director of United Crescent Hill Ministries in Louisville.

Edmond De Mattia,

musician

Edmond De Mattia, 89, an oboist with the Navy Band from 1948 to 1968 who later founded the National Concert Band of America and served as conductor from 1973 to 1991, died Oct. 11 at a hospice center in Easton, Md. The cause was liver cancer, said his wife, Betty De Mattia.

Mr. De Mattia, who lived in Clinton, Md., was born in Steubenville, Ohio. The National Concert Band of America is composed of retired members of U.S. military bands. For periods in the 1990s and in the 2000s he also ran a print shop and worked in the parts department of an auto dealership.

Timothy Johnson,

congressional staffer

Timothy Johnson, 59, a congressional staffer who served as press secretary to Rep. Spencer Bachus (R-Ala.) from 2007 to 2015, died Oct. 14 at the home of a sister in Leola, Pa. The cause was multiple myeloma, said a brother, Steven Johnson.

Mr. Johnson, who lived in Arlington, Va., was born in Jamestown, N.Y. He was a radio and television journalist in western New York before coming to the Washington area in 1994. From 1994 to 2006, he was legislative director and press secretary to Rep. Michael Oxley (R-Ohio).

— From staff reports