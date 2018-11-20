Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

H. Jeffrey Leonard,

environmental fund CEO

H. Jeffrey Leonard, 64, chief executive of the Global Environment Fund, which he established in 1990 to invest in high-growth clean energy, resource efficiency and sustainable natural resource management, died Oct. 13 at his home in Chevy Chase, Md.

Dr. Leonard drowned while exercising in a home treadmill pool. The office of the Maryland medical examiner said the drowning was complicated by atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and that the death was ruled accidental.

Hugh Jeffrey Leonard was born in Washington. Before he founded the Global Environment Fund, he had worked for what then was the Conservation Foundation. He wrote books and technical articles on global environmental issues, international trade and energy production.

William Casselman II,

lawyer to president

William Casselman II, 77, who served as counsel to President Gerald R. Ford in 1974 and 1975 and later practiced law with firms in the Washington area, most recently Waldron & Casselman in Alexandria, Va., died Sept. 10 at a care center in Aldie, Va. The cause was cancer, said a daughter, Lee Whalen.

Mr. Casselman, who lived in Boston, Va., was born in Washington, Pa. He had lived in the Washington area since 1965 and was legislative assistant to Rep. Robert McClory (R-Ill.), a congressional relations assistant in the Nixon White House, general counsel to the General Services Administration and an assistant to then-Vice President Ford.

Ruth Burke,

pediatrician

Ruth Burke, 98, a pediatrician who practiced in Washington with her husband, pediatrician Frederic Burke, died Sept. 13 at her home in Bethesda. The cause was dementia, said a daughter-in-law, Rita Burke.

Dr. Burke was born Ruth Derouin in Chicopee, Mass., and settled in the Washington area in 1940. She was the mother of eight children and practiced medicine in Washington from the late 1950s into the 1980s. With her husband, she was a founder of the Irish and American Pediatric Society.

Nancy Sloss,

documentary film producer

Nancy Sloss, 90, a producer of documentary films on public figures and issues, died Oct. 3 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was sepsis and lower leg cellulitis, said a nephew, David Sloss.

Ms. Sloss was born in San Francisco. She was an aide to Gov. Pat Brown (D-Calif.), then came to Washington in 1968 as a staffer in the office of Sen. Alan Cranston (D-Calif.). From the 1970s to the 1990s, she was a freelance film producer and a producer for Guggenheim Productions. Her work included documentaries on subjects such as the Ku Klux Klan, former president Lyndon B. Johnson and life in the Soviet Union.

Ruth Hepner,

journalist

Ruth Hepner, 80, the former national and international editor of the Journal newspapers in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in Maryland and in Northern Virginia, died Oct. 10 at a hospital in Germantown, Md. The cause was cancer, said a friend and colleague, Linda White.

Ms. Hepner was born Ruth Gaines in Queens. She came to the Washington area in 1960 and spent more than a decade as a reporter in Bethesda, Md., for a community radio station and newspaper. She worked for the Journal papers from 1973 to 1992. For eight years, she was co-owner of a landscape-design business, then from 2000 to 2012 was a columnist for the Washington Times. She lived in Derwood, Md.

— From staff reports