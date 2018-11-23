Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Robert Long,

fence company owner

Robert Long, 90, who owned and operated Long Fence Co. from several locations in Washington, Maryland and Delaware, died Oct. 18 at his home in Mitchellville, Md. The cause was esophageal cancer, said a son-in-law, John DePaola.

Mr. Long was a native Washingtonian. He began working at Long Fence as a young man and purchased the business in 1961 from his father. He retired about five years ago.

Patricia Kirwan,

tutor, counselor

Patricia Kirwan, 79, a tutor and counselor with the Montgomery County school system in the 1970s and 1980s, died Oct. 3 at her home in Rockville, Md. The cause was multiple myeloma, said a spokesman for the University of Maryland. Her husband, William “Brit” Kirwan, is a former president of the university and former chancellor of the University of Maryland System.

Mrs. Kirwan was born Patricia Harper in Lexington, Ky., and first came to the Washington area in 1963. From 1998 to 2002, she lived in Ohio when her husband was president of Ohio State University.

Arlene Golub,

interior designer

Arlene Golub, 83, an interior designer who operated her self-titled business out of her home in Rockville, Md., from 1970 to 2002, died Oct. 8 at a nursing home in Rockville. The cause was Alzheimer’s disease, said a son, Jonathan Golub.

Mrs. Golub was born Arlene Schlein in Washington.

Robert Martens,

Foreign Service officer

1 of 67 Full Screen Autoplay Close Skip Ad × Notable deaths in 2018: Stan Lee, John McCain, Aretha Franklin and other famous faces we lost this year View Photos Remembering those who have died in 2018. Caption Remembering those who have died in 2018. Gerald Martineau/THE WASHINGTON POST Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.

Robert Martens, 92, a Foreign Service officer from 1951 to 1982 whose specialties included communist governments around the world, died Sept. 18 at his home in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was prostate cancer, said a son, Thomas Martens.

Mr. Martens was born in Kansas City, Mo. His Foreign Service assignments included Moscow, where he led U.S.-Soviet cultural exchange programs. He also served three years in Romania and was deputy chief of mission in Sweden. He spoke Russian, German, Italian, Indonesian and Romanian.

He retired as a Foreign Service chief inspector and then did consulting and ran crisis-management exercises at embassies in the Middle East until 2000.

Josephine 'Jo' Ricks,

broker

Josephine “Jo” Ricks, 71, who had spent the last quarter-century as an associate broker with the Washington-based real estate company City Houses, died Oct. 25 at a hospice center in Callaway, Md. The cause was pancreatic cancer, said her husband, Jeffrey Clark.

Ms. Ricks, a District resident, was born in Mount Olive, N.C., and settled in the Washington area in 1969. Early on, she did secretarial work in the Washington office of Chromalloy Corp., an Iowa soft-drink manufacturer, among other jobs. Mayor Adrian M. Fenty appointed her to the D.C. Real Estate Commission in 2009. She was the commission’s chairwoman at the time of her death.

Her memberships included the standing committee of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington. She had a second home on St. George Island, Md., and was lead singer in a Southern Maryland-based rock-and-roll cover band called Hook, Line & Sinker.

Harry Williams,

patent agent

Harry Williams, 84, a former U.S. Patent and Trademark Office researcher who worked as a self-employed patent agent from 1981 to 2012, died Oct. 25 at his home in Washington. The cause was complications from Parkinson’s disease, said a stepson, John Paul McCarthy.

Mr. Williams was born in New York and settled in the Washington area around 1960. He spent the next decade working for the patent office.

In the 1970s, he taught English literature at the University of Maryland and for its overseas campuses geared toward adult-education students and military personnel. He published poems in literary journals.

Prem Lata Dua,

homemaker

Prem Lata Dua, 78, a Washington-area homemaker since 1978 who was active in Hindu religious groups, died Oct. 24 at her home in McLean, Va. The cause was complications from gallbladder cancer, said a son, Tito Dua.

Mrs. Dua was born Prem Kanwar in what was then Sargodha, India (now Pakistan).

Arlene Boswell,

telephone operator

Arlene Boswell, 79, a telephone operator with Bell Atlantic and then Verizon for 33 years before retiring in 2005, died Oct. 6 at a hospital in Rockville, Md. The cause was sepsis and facial shingles, said a son, Mark Gailmor.

Mrs. Boswell, a resident of Gaithersburg, Md., was born Arlene Gailmor in Queens and moved to the Washington area in 1959.

— From staff reports