Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Louise Whalen,

Army nurse

Louise Whalen, 100, an Army nurse from the 1940s to the 1960s who retired at the rank of lieutenant colonel, died Oct. 25 at a military retirement home in Washington. The cause was complications from a stroke, said a niece-in-law, Sandy Whalen.

Col. Whalen was born in Spangler, Pa., and served in the Army from the early 1940s to 1969. She was a veteran of World War II and served overseas in Asia and Europe before retiring from Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington as a night supervisor. She did recruiting work for a period. She was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Silver Spring, Md., and Catholic Daughters of the Americas.

Warren Smith Jr.,

Air Force officer

Warren Smith Jr., 87, who served 24 years in the Air Force, became a transport pilot and retired in 1974 at the rank of lieutenant colonel, died Nov. 2 at his home in Arlington, Va. The cause was cardiac arrest, said his wife, Carol Smith.

Col. Smith was born in Framingham, Mass. He was a Vietnam War veteran. While stationed at Andrews Air Force Base in the 1960s, he flew political dignitaries. After his retirement, he became a home renovator and, with business partners, built a community of town­houses in Arlington. He later developed a subdivision on the Virginia-West Virginia line west of Strasburg, Va.

James Ott,

medical society executive

James Ott, 66, who held management positions for medical societies and retired in 2015 as senior vice president of international programs for the American College of Physicians, died Oct. 16 at his home in Media, Pa. The cause was pancreatic cancer, said his wife, Becky Ott.

Mr. Ott was born in Defiance, Ohio, and settled in the Washington area in 1974. After an early career working for insurance underwriters, he joined the American Society of Internal Medicine in 1983 as director of insurance services. The society later merged with the American College of Physicians. He moved to Media in 2007 from Oakton, Va., where he had coached his sons’ basketball teams.

Betty Gough,

Foreign Service officer

Betty Gough, 98, a Foreign Service officer who retired in 1977 with the rank of minister-counselor and was a specialist in international organization affairs, died Oct. 24 at a memory-care center in Roseville, Calif. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a niece, Maureen Decombe.

Miss Gough was born in Fond du Lac, Wis., and joined the State Department in 1943 as a documents officer and participated on the adoption of the United Nations charter. She later spent years as an adviser on U.S. delegations to the U.N. General Assembly. She became a Foreign Service officer in 1955 and served on missions to international organizations such as UNESCO and the International Atomic Energy Agency. Her decorations included two State Department Superior Honor Awards.

After leaving the State Department, she spent 15 years as a member of the International Narcotics Control Board. Her memberships included the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington. She moved to Roseville from Washington in 2013.

— From staff reports