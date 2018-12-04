Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Lenore Weinberg, clinical social worker , psychotherapist

Lenore Weinberg, 79, a clinical social worker and psychotherapist who ran a private practice in Montgomery County, Md., from 1992 until her retirement in 2012, died Oct. 16 at a hospital in Bethesda, Md. The cause was complications from a stroke, said her sister, Barbara Sirota.

Mrs. Weinberg, a District resident, was born Lenore Sirota in Philadelphia and settled in the Washington area in 1971. She was a school social worker associated with the Psychiatric Institute of Washington before becoming clinical supervisor at the Foundation School in Largo, Md., which serves students with social, emotional and learning disabilities. She retired from there in 2001. In her private practice, which she ran concurrently with her social work, she specialized in the treatment of adolescents and couples counseling. She belonged to the Washington Hebrew Congregation.

Margaret Vining, Smithsonian curator

Margaret Vining, 85, a curator of military history at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of American History, died Sept. 25 at her home in Annapolis. The cause was pancreatic cancer, said her life partner, Barton Hacker.

She was born Margaret Simmons in Jones County, N.C., and moved to the Washington area in 1966. She was a congressional assistant before joining the Smithsonian staff in 1983. She retired earlier this year.

Kenneth Kittell,

nurse

Kenneth Kittell, 67, who spent 28 years with the Inova hospital system in Northern Virginia as an intensive care, emergency room and flight nurse, died Oct. 27 at a hospice center in Aldie, Va. The cause was complications from diabetes, said his wife, Sandra Givens.

Mr. Kittell, a resident of Manassas, Va., was born at Mitchel Air Force Base, N.Y., and grew up accompanying his father on Air Force assignments, including the Washington area. After leaving Inova in the mid-2000s, he spent several years as a nursing instructor in Manassas at the for-profit college ECPI. In the 1970s, he co-owned a motorcycle shop in Remington, Va. He participated in Civil War and Revolutionary War reenactment groups. He was a volunteer guide at Manassas National Battlefield Park. He was also a master gardener.

Kate Sedgwick,

public health advocate

Kate Sedgwick, 68, an advocate for public-health programs around the world, including in Slovakia, where her husband served as ambassador from 2010 to 2015, died Nov. 12 at her home in the District. The cause was colon cancer, said her husband, Theodore “Tod” Sedgwick.

Mrs. Sedgwick was born Kate Manning in Nashville. She later was adopted by a stepfather and took his surname, Watt. Early in her career, she worked in the press office of the National Gallery of Art and co-authored the volume “Children in Art” (1978). In the late 1980s and early ’90s, she taught high school courses on health and ethics at the private Potomac School in McLean, Va.

More recently, as a member of the Leadership Council Executive Committee at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Mrs. Sedgwick promoted international anti­smoking campaigns and efforts to combat HIV/AIDS and malaria in Africa. During her husband’s diplomatic service, she combined her interests in art and public health by engaging artists to paints murals in the pediatric cancer ward of a hospital in Bratislava, her husband said. Her memberships included the Chevy Chase Club in Maryland, the Sulgrave Club in the District and Christ Church, Georgetown.

Roy Newman,

police officer

Roy Newman, 80, a D.C. police officer from 1963 to 1986 who retired at the rank of lieutenant, died Oct. 24 at his home in Murrells Inlet, S.C. The cause was renal failure and complications from Lyme disease, said his wife, Barbara Newman.

Mr. Newman was a native Washingtonian. In the 1990s, he worked personal security for philanthropist Paul Mellon. His memberships included Lions Club International, and he was a volunteer with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington. He moved to Murrells Inlet from Clarksville, Md., in 2007.

Joann Farmer,

cook

Joann Farmer, 76, a cook and chef at restaurants throughout the Washington area from the late 1950s until retiring in 1998 from Elliott’s Home Style Cooking, died Oct. 27 at a D.C. hospital. The cause was sepsis, said a daughter, Penniah Hall.

Mrs. Farmer, a resident of Capitol Heights, Md., was born Joann Franklin in the District. She worked at Marriott Hot Shoppes and Pizza Hut, among other eateries. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Suitland in Forestville, Md.

Margaret Moore, project manager

Margaret Moore, 65, a former math teacher who went into computer programming for the Navy, the Urban Institute think tank and the health-research organization Social & Scientific Systems, died Nov. 16 at a hospital in the District. The cause was breast cancer, said her husband, Stephen Moore.

Mrs. Moore, a resident of Bethesda, Md., was born Margaret Schwartz in Takoma Park, Md., and grew up in the District. In the 1970s, she taught at Oxon Hill Middle School in Maryland and Connelly School of the Holy Child in Potomac, Md.

She worked on top-secret simulations for the Navy in the early 1980s before joining the Urban Institute, where she was a primary programmer for the development of a simulation program focused on tax and public-policy proposals. At Social & Scientific Systems, she oversaw a federal grant involving universities studying ways of combating bio­terrorism using proteomics, or the analysis of proteins.

By the late 2000s, she became a master gardener and began working in seasonal sales at an American Plant garden center in Bethesda. She was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Potomac., where she was also involved in community-service volunteering.

Charles Watson II, pediatrician

Charles Watson II, 86, a Northern Virginia pediatrician who also was a clinical professor of pediatrics at Georgetown University medical school for about 40 years until retiring in the mid-2000s, died Oct. 28 at his home in Bethesda, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said his wife, Sarah Watson.

Dr. Watson was born in South Bend, Ind., and settled in the Washington area in the early 1960s. The medical school named him pediatrician of the year in 1976, his family said. His memberships included the Georgetown Clinical Society and Bethesda Country Club.

Frederick Gladeck, nuclear exposure expert

Frederick Gladeck, 81, who worked from 1980 to 2002 for the Defense Department’s Nuclear Test Personnel Review program, where he studied the health effects of radiation on people working in nuclear testing programs, died Oct. 23 at an assisted-living center in Reston, Va. The cause was complications from prostate cancer, said his daughter, Amy Gladeck.

Dr. Gladeck was born in Philadelphia. After teaching international relations at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania, he came to the Washington area in 1973 to work as an intelligence analyst at the CIA.

He was a past board president of the Dover Park condominiums in Falls Church, Va., and was a producer and director for local-access cable television shows in Falls Church. He also played in adult soccer leagues for many years.

David Beckler,

science adviser

David Beckler, 100, a science adviser who served as executive officer of the President’s Science Advisory Committee and later as associate director of the Carnegie Commission on Science, Technology and Government, died Oct. 10 at his home in Fairfax County, Va. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a daughter, Rochelle Beckler.

Mr. Beckler was born in Detroit. He came to Washington in 1939 and worked as a patent lawyer in private practice and for government boards and agencies before joining the Science Advisory Committee of the Office of Defense Mobilization in 1953. He retired in 1993 from the Carnegie Commission.

— From staff reports