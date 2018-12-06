Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Daniel Salcedo,

trade company founder

Daniel Salcedo, 69, a founder and chief executive of trade organizations that marketed such items as coffee, hand-woven hats and crafts produced by Latin American cooperatives, died Oct. 16 at his home in Washington. His family said he suffered from depression. The death was ruled a suicide, according to the D.C. medical examiner’s office.

Dr. Salcedo was born in Austin. Early in his career, he co-founded a marketing organization for goods produced by Latin American cooperatives and then served as Peace Corps director for the Dominican Republic. After moving to Washington in 1992, he organized another marketing operation for Latin American cooperatives, OpenEntry, which he ran until 2014.

Mahalie Fox,

teacher

Mahalie Fox, 84, a teacher at Hearst Elementary School in Washington for 32 years until retiring in 1996, died Nov. 27 at a hospital in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was Alzheimer’s disease, said a son, Ralph Fox.

Mrs. Fox was born Mahalie Poteat in Branch, N.C. She settled in the Washington area in 1963 and lived in Hyattsville, Md.

Atiba 'T-Bone' Shropshire,

sewer-service worker

Atiba “T-Bone” Shropshire, 43, a sewer service worker for the D.C. Water and Sewer Authority for 23 years, died Nov. 21 at his home in Laurel, Md. He had heart ailments and died of cardiac arrest, said his wife, Natalie Shropshire.

Mr. Shropshire was born in Washington. He was a truck driver, construction worker and steam cleaner with D.C. Water.

Robert Gumbinner,

chemist, volunteer

Robert Gumbinner, 99, a chemist and engineer in New York and North Carolina who late in life was a volunteer at the Greenspring Village retirement and care community in Springfield, Va., where he lived, died Oct. 31 at a hospital in Fairfax County, Va. The cause was lung ailments, said a son, Fred Gumbinner.

Mr. Gumbinner, a native of Yonkers, N.Y., moved to the Washington area 18 years ago. He was president of the Greenspring Jewish Council and a representative on the Greenspring financial board. He was a volunteer assistant with disabled residents.

Vivian Caple, bank employee

Vivian Caple, 90, a business machine operator at what then was First Union Bank in Alexandria, Va., for 18 years before retiring in 1989, died Nov. 25 at a rehabilitation center in Alexandria. The cause was complications from stomach cancer and a blood clot, said a grandson, Howard Eaves Jr.

Mrs. Caple, born Vivian Brent, was a native and resident of Alexandria. After retiring from the bank, she spent seven years as a greeter at the Montessori School of Alexandria.

Ozeal Brown,

teacher

Ozeal Brown, 94, a reading program specialist for the D.C. public schools and the University of the District of Columbia in the 1970s and 1980s, died Oct. 31 at her home in Washington. The cause was heart disease, said her husband, the Rev. Arlester Brown.

Mrs. Brown was born Ozeal Shyne in Homer, La., and had lived in Washington for 48 years. During the Clinton administration, she worked in the White House communications office answering telephones and reading mail addressed to the president.

Michael McBride, CIA officer

Michael McBride, 77, a Central Intelligence Agency officer who served in the Directorate of Operations in Paris, Stockholm, Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong and Washington from 1974 to 1998, died Nov. 16 at a hospital in Bethesda, Md. The cause was complications of respiratory illness, said a daughter, Kerry McBride.

Mr. McBride, who lived in Chevy Chase, Md., was born in Panama City, Fla. In 2002, he returned to the CIA as a contract worker teaching the nuances of intelligence work to future CIA field operatives. He retired again in 2011.

Donald Zauderer,

American University professor

Donald Zauderer, 77, a professor and director of leadership programs in American University’s School of Public Affairs from 1970 to 2002, died Nov. 26 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was chronic lymphocytic leukemia, said a daughter, Karin Zauderer.

Dr. Zauderer, who lived in North Bethesda, Md., was born in Washington. While on the AU faculty he also ran a consulting practice, Zauderer & Associates, aimed at helping federal and ­private-sector leaders increase their effectiveness. From 2001 to 2004, he was an adviser at the Brookings Institution.

Daniel Kingsley, association chief

Daniel Kingsley, 86, the chief executive of the National Venture Capital Association from 1977 to 1999, died Nov. 9 at a hospital in Bethesda, Md. The cause was pneumonia, said his wife, Nancy Kingsley.

Mr. Kingsley, a resident of Potomac, Md., was born in Portland, Ore. He came to Washington 50 years ago and was a special assistant to the president in the Nixon administration and chief operating officer of the Small Business Administration in the Ford administration. As CEO of the National Venture Capital Association he represented 80 percent of the firms in the private equity and venture capital industry.

Joann Miller,

Alexandria activist

Joann Miller, 91, a political and civic activist in Alexandria, Va., who had been chair of the Alexandria Democratic Committee and a founding member and vice chair of the Alexandria Commission for Women, died Nov. 20 at a care community in Springfield, Va. The cause was Alzheimer’s disease, said a daughter, Adrienne Miller.

She was born Joann Gough in Detroit and lived in Alexandria from 1967 until 2010, when she moved to a care community. She had been a fundraiser for a variety of organizations and received a lifetime achievement award from the Alexandria Commission on Aging.

