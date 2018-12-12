Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Lois Bell-Toliver,

educator

Lois Bell-Toliver, 82, the director of Head Start for Montgomery County Public Schools who retired in 1999 after five years in that position, died Nov. 4 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was lung cancer, said a daughter, Christina Eaglin.

Mrs. Bell-Toliver, a resident of Silver Spring, Md., was born Lois Davis in New York City and had lived in the Washington area for 55 years. In 1972, she joined Montgomery County Public Schools and served as vice principal of Julius West Middle School in Rockville, Md., and principal of Summit Hall Elementary School in Gaithersburg, Md.

Elton Smith,

Episcopal priest

The Rev. Elton Smith, 89, an Episcopal priest who served as director of development at Washington National Cathedral from 1994 to 2003, died Nov. 17 at a health-care center in Amherst, N.Y. The cause was cerebrovascular disease, said a son, Philip Smith.

Rev. Smith was born in Springfield, Mo. He was dean of St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral in Buffalo before coming to Washington in 1994. He was interim rector of Grace Episcopal Church in Georgetown in 2003 and 2004 and assistant rector of St. James’ Episcopal Church in Potomac from 2004 to 2011. In May, he moved to Upstate New York from Washington.

Henry Metzger,

NIH scientist

Henry Metzger, 86, a National Institutes of Health scientist from 1959 to 2003, died Nov. 20 at a retirement community in Hanover, N.H. The cause was cancer, said a son, Eran Metzger.

Dr. Metzger was born in Mainz, Germany. He came to the United States in 1938 and grew up in New York City. At NIH, he served as chief of chemical immunology and director of intramural research for the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases. He moved to New Hampshire from Chevy Chase, Md., in 2014.

Joseph Lynott Sr.,

lawyer, businessman

Joseph Lynott Sr., 90, a businessman and lawyer who in the 1960s founded the Rockville, Md., law firm that became Lynott, Lynott and Parsons, died Nov. 22 at his home in Easton, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a daughter, Patricia Bonan.

Mr. Lynott, who also had a home in Bethesda, Md., was born in Pittston, Pa. His law firm specialized in commercial real estate. Mr. Lynott was a director and board chairman of several banks and a founding director of Montgomery Bank and Trust. He was also a past board chairman of Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring, Md.

— From staff reports