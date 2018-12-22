Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Henry Morin,

engineer

Henry Morin, 90, who spent nearly 30 years as an engineer at Naval Air Systems Command before retiring in 1995, died Oct. 23 at a hospital in Alexandria, Va. The cause was complications from pneumonia, said a son, Mark Morin.

Mr. Morin was born in Cambridge, Mass., and was an engineer for companies in Massachusetts before settling in the Washington area in 1965. He lived in the Greenspring Village retirement community in Springfield, Va., where he founded the pickleball club. He also won gold medals in pickleball in regional Senior Olympics events, his family said.

Sylvester March,

horticulturist

Sylvester March, 83, who spent 40 years working at the U.S. National Arboretum and retired in 1995 as chief horticulturist, died Oct. 19 at his home in Alexandria, Va. The cause was complications from dementia, said a daughter, Tina March.

Mr. March was born in Valley Stream, N.Y., and settled in the Washington area when he was hired as a gardener at the arboretum in 1955. He played a role in the development of major gardens there, including the herb garden and the bonsai collections, his family said. He received several professional honors.

Kenneth Bailey Jr.,

Foreign Service officer

Kenneth Bailey Jr., 86, a Foreign Service officer from 1963 to 1987 predominantly as an administrative officer, died Nov. 25 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was pneumonia, said a daughter, Julia Bailey.

Mr. Bailey was born in Binghamton, N.Y. He initially joined the Foreign Service as an economics officer. His assignments included Hungary, where he was involved in negotiating the return in 1978 from U.S. safekeeping of the Holy Crown of St. Stephen, and then France. In retirement, he spent a decade working on security matters for defense contractors Litton and EG&G. He was a member of St. Columba’s Episcopal Church in the District and a volunteer at the National Museum of American History and the Friendship Place homeless-services organization.

Walter Wurfel,

trade group executive

Walter Wurfel, 81, a deputy press secretary to President Jimmy Carter who served from 1986 to 1997 as senior vice president for public affairs and communications at the National Association of Broadcasters, died Nov. 29 at an assisted-living center in Falls Church, Va.

The cause was heart ailments and complications from Parkinson’s disease, said his wife, Sara Fitzgerald.

Mr. Wurfel was born in San Diego. He was an editor at the St. Petersburg Times in Florida before going to Capitol Hill to do press work for Sen. Richard Stone (D-Fla.) in 1975. Among other jobs, he was vice president for corporate communications at the news company Gannett from 1979 to 1984 and then spent two years as president of the Washington office of Ruder Finn & Rotman, an international public relations firm.

He was a co-owner of WXGM-FM radio station in Gloucester, Va., and co-founder and co-owner of the old Laurel Ridge Golf Club in Palmyra, Va. He was a past treasurer of the National Press Foundation and a past officer of the old Arlington Symphony. He was a member of Rock Spring Congregational United Church of Christ in Arlington, Va.

Roberta Deihl,

computer specialist

Roberta Deihl, 75, a U.S. Customs Service computer specialist from 1987 to 2002, died Nov. 7 at her home in Alexandria, Va. The cause was congestive heart failure, said her brother, Gerard Paquin.

Mrs. Deihl was born Roberta Paquin in Washington. She spent her career working on setting up computer systems for federal agencies, including the Navy, Justice and Treasury departments as well as the Securities and Exchange Commission. She received awards for her service. She was a member of the Northern Virginia Ethical Society.

Thomas Murphy,

phone company employee

Thomas Murphy, 68, a technician from 1968 until 2009 at what became Verizon, died Dec. 3 at a medical center in Land O’ Lakes, Fla. The cause was complications from renal failure, said a daughter, Ashanti Murphy-Jones.

Mr. Murphy was born in Harrisburg, Pa. In retirement, he moved to Apollo Beach, Fla., from Mitchellville, Md.

— From staff reports