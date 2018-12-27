Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

John Fales Jr.,

veterans advocate

John Fales Jr., 78, a Marine Corps veteran blinded in Vietnam who co-founded and led the Blinded American Veterans Foundation and retired in 2006 as an equal-opportunity specialist at what became the Corporation for National and Community Service, died Nov. 26 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a stepson, Ashish Vazirani.

Mr. Fales, a resident of Silver Spring, Md., was born in Long Island City, N.Y. He served in the Marines from 1957 to 1963 and again from 1966 to 1967; he was medically retired at the rank of lance corporal after being wounded in combat. His decorations included the Purple Heart.

After leaving the military, he was employment director of the Blinded Veterans Association and a special assistant to the director of the volunteer agency Action, which became part of the Corporation for National and Community Service. He also wrote a column for veterans, “Sgt. Shaft,” that appeared in Stars and Stripes and the Washington Times, among other publications. He was a member of the National Press Club.

Herman Maganzini,

cardiologist

Herman Maganzini, 89, a cardiologist and founding partner of the Cardiology Associates medical practice in Montgomery County, Md., died Nov. 20 at a nursing home in Gaithersburg, Md. The cause was complications from a stroke, said a daughter, Mary Carol Maganzini.

Dr. Maganzini was born in Brooklyn. He was involved with Cardiology Associates from 1963 to 2004 and was affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring, Md.; Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, Md.; and Shady Grove Adventist Hospital in Rockville, Md. He was a past president of the Montgomery County Medical Society and a past chairman of the public health committee of the Medical and Chirurgical Faculty of the State of Maryland, among other professional affiliations.

William 'Jack' Burkholder,

school superintendent

William “Jack” Burkholder, 89, a Fairfax County Public Schools teacher and administrator who served as superintendent from 1982 to 1985, followed by three years as deputy superintendent of the Virginia Department of Education, died Dec. 1 at his home in Ashburn, Va. The cause was pulmonary fibrosis, said a daughter, Deidra Fuhrman.

Mr. Burkholder was born in Thaxton, Va., and starting in the late 1950s rose through the school system’s administrative ranks. From 1988 to 1997, he was a regional education officer for the State Department’s Office of Overseas Schools. He was a Paul Harris Fellow of the Rotary Club and received professional honors. He was a past president of the American Association of School Personnel Administrators and sat on boards of educational and civic groups. He was a member of Fairfax United Methodist Church.

Alan Swan,

USAID employee

Alan Swan, 75, who spent 30 years with the U.S. Agency for International Development , including leading the Latin American and Caribbean desk of the Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance, died Dec. 1 at a hospital in Demorest, Ga. The cause was pneumonia, said his wife, June Swan.

Mr. Swan was born in Buffalo. He worked with USAID from 1968 to 1998, including assignments in Saigon; Quito, Ecuador; Cairo; and Monrovia, Liberia, and he received an agency award for outstanding career achievements. A former resident of Reston, Va., he lived most recently in Clarkesville, Ga.

— From staff reports