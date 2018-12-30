Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Jacques 'Jack' Gansler,

defense industry expert

Jacques “Jack” Gansler, 84, a defense contracting executive who served as undersecretary of defense for acquisition — the Pentagon’s chief weapons buyer — from 1997 to 2001, died Dec. 4 at his home in McLean, Va. The cause was cancer, said a daughter, Gillian Gansler.

Dr. Gansler was born in Newark and held top management positions at Singer, Raytheon, ITT and eventually Analytic Sciences Corp. At his death, he was a University of Maryland public policy professor emeritus. In the mid-2000s, he led a panel examining the Army’s contracting system and ways to prevent fraud, waste and abuse. He was a fellow of the National Academy of Public Administration and wrote several books about the defense industry.

F. Houston Wynn,

Metro planner

F. Houston Wynn, a transportation planner with the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority from 1972 until he retired in 1981, died Nov. 6 — the day before his 102nd birthday — at his home in Springfield, Va. The cause was organ failure, said a stepdaughter, Susan Haydel.

Mr. Wynn was born in Mountain Park, Okla. He was a transportation planning researcher at Yale University and then a founding member of a transportation planning company in Connecticut before joining the staff at Metro, where his work included ridership and traffic projections.

Carol Kim,

Commerce Department official

Carol Kim, 75, a Commerce Department officer who served in commercial assignments in Asia, Australia, Central America and the Dominican Republic, where she was commercial counselor for the Caribbean, died Nov. 26 at her home in Falls Church, Va. The cause was cancer, said a family friend, Paul Blackman.

Mrs. Kim was born Carol Murray in Boston and had lived for 50 years in the Washington area. She worked for the Commerce Department from 1969 until she retired in 2003.

Louis Pollack,

Comsat scientist

Louis Pollack, 97, a scientific specialist in microwave equipment design and communications satellite development who retired from Comsat in 1984 as vice president of its world systems division, where he was responsible for the Intelsat Technical Services Division, died Oct. 27 at a rehabilitation center in Potomac, Md. The cause was complications from respiratory failure, said a son, Lawrence Pollack.

Mr. Pollack, who lived in Rockville, Md., was born in New York City. Before joining Comsat and moving to the Washington area in 1967 he worked 23 years for ITT in New York, where he designed microwave communications. He was ITT’s director of transmission systems operations.

Rocco Siciliano,

Eisenhower Memorial chair

Rocco Siciliano, 96, a California businessman who chaired the Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial Commission from 2001 to 2015, died Nov. 6 at his home in Beverly Hills. The cause was circulatory failure, said a son, John Siciliano.

Mr. Siciliano was born in Salt Lake City. During the 1950s, he was an assistant secretary of labor and an assistant to Eisenhower. He practiced law in Washington in the 1960s. He was undersecretary of the Department of Commerce during the Nixon administration. In the 1970s, he moved to California.

