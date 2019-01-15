Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Athos Hatziyannis,

restaurateur

Athos Hatziyannis, 80, a Greek immigrant and restaurateur who owned Town & Country Deli, later called the Sandwich Society of Chevy Chase, from 1967 to 1991, died Nov. 13 at his home in Bethesda, Md. The cause was a stroke, said a daughter, Stacie Hatziyannis.

Mr. Hatziyannis was born in Volos, Greece, and served as a royal guard in the elite military unit known as the Evzones before coming to the Washington area in 1963. His restaurants included the Chancery, Tails of Congress and Mary’s. He also owned Encore Catering from 1995 to 2009, before retiring. He was a member of St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Washington as well as Greek-heritage organizations, and he was a past president of the Chevy Chase Merchants Association.

Robert Blackwell,

CIA officer

Robert Blackwell, 76, a CIA officer who specialized in the Soviet Union in the years leading up to its dissolution in 1991, died Nov. 3 at an assisted-living center in Great Falls, Va. The cause was Alzheimer’s disease, said a son, Rob Blackwell.

Dr. Blackwell, a Great Falls resident, was born in Atlanta. He taught political science at Emory University before joining the CIA in 1975. He retired in 2005 after having served as the agency’s manager of European missions.

James Little,

physicist

James Little, 86, a physicist who spent 34 years with the National Institute of Standards and Technology before retiring in 1995, died Nov. 17 at his home in Rockville, Md. The cause was cerebral vascular disease, said a stepson, Cary Ferrell.

Mr. Little was born in Oak Park, Ill., and grew up in the Washington area. He was a member of United States Power Squadrons and built his own sailboat.

William Donahoe,

Commerce official

William Donahoe, 84, who retired from the Commerce Department in 1989 as director of the Office of General Industrial Machinery in the International Trade Administration, died Dec. 17 at a care center in Kalispell, Mont. He had heart ailments, said his wife, Dorothy Donahoe.

Mr. Donahoe was born in Washington. He began working at the Commerce Department in 1961. In retirement, he taught international business at Loyola University Maryland in Baltimore and at Shenandoah University in Winchester, Va. He also ran a genealogy research business. He moved to Montana from Paris, Va., shortly before his death.

— From staff reports