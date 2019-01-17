Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Albert Cook III,

parking company executive

Albert Cook III, 85, the retired board chairman and chief executive of the Washington-based Colonial Parking company, died Dec. 16 at a care community in Alexandria, Va., where he lived. The cause was acute kidney failure, said a granddaughter, Caroline McGuire.

Mr. Cook was born in Annapolis. In 1956, he began working at Colonial Parking, which operates 200 parking sites in the metropolitan Washington area. He retired in 1993. In the 1970s, he served on the Alexandria City Council.

Margaret Nalle,

senator's aide

Margaret Nalle, 93, a speechwriter, editor and administrative assistant in the office of Sen. Charles “Mac” Mathias Jr. (R-Md.) for 10 years, died Dec. 16 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was heart ailments, said a son, Dave Nalle.

Mrs. Nalle, a District resident, was born Margaret Shumaker in Washington. From the 1950s until 1976, she accompanied her husband on U.S. Information Agency assignments in the Middle East and the Soviet Union. After Mathias retired in 1987, she edited a quarterly newsletter for the Alfred Friendly Press Fellowships for 14 years.

Gertrude 'Gerry' Bass,

teacher

Gertrude “Gerry” Bass, 92, a Montgomery County teacher from 1960 to 1987 who taught kindergarten and other grades at schools including Flower Valley and Candlewood elementary schools, died Dec. 8 at a care community in Bethesda, Md. The cause was complications from Parkinson’s disease, said a daughter, Janet Bass.

Mrs. Bass was born Gertrude Simon in Brooklyn, N.Y. She moved to the Washington area in 1949.

James Meek,

EPA officer

James Meek, 87, an Environmental Protection Agency engineer who specialized in the safeguarding of clean water supplies in the nation’s lakes, rivers and reservoirs, died Dec. 25 at a retirement community in Mitchellville, Md., where he had lived since 2015. The cause was Parkinson’s disease, said his wife, Marilyn Meek.

Mr. Meek was born in Columbus, Ohio. He began his career as a water quality specialist with the Public Health Service in Colorado in the early 1960s, then moved to Washington in 1966. At the EPA since its creation in 1970, he worked to implement the Clean Water Act of 1972. He retired in 1994. He was a vestryman and Christian education teacher at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Washington.

Robert Keefe,

political, PR consultant

Robert Keefe, 84, a political and public relations consultant who since 1976 had operated the firm Keefe Company International, died Dec. 5 at his home in Washington. The cause was pulmonary failure, said a son, Christopher Keefe.

Mr. Keefe was born in Huntington, Ind. He came to Washington in 1960 as chief of staff to Sen. Vance Hartke (D-Ind.). Later he was chief of staff to Sen. Birch Bayh (D-Ind.). From 1972 to 1976, he was executive director of the Democratic National Committee.

Maurice Dunie,

lawyer

Maurice Dunie, 90, a lawyer in Washington and Bethesda, Md., for 30 years and a former reporter for the Washington Times-Herald and The Washington Post, died Dec. 4 at his home in Rockville, Md. The cause was cancer, said a son, Matt Dunie.

Mr. Dunie was born in Lancaster, Pa., and moved to Washington in 1943. He was a news reporter in the 1940s and 1950s, then in 1958 became an assistant in the U.S. Attorney’s office for the District of Columbia. He entered private practice in 1960 and retired in 1988 from the Bethesda law firm of Bulman, Dunie, Burke and Feld.

