Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Susan Foresman,

event planner, food stylist

Susan Foresman, 88, a party and event planner who handled children’s birthday parties at the White House and also worked as a freelance food stylist for Giant Foods, CorningWare dish manufacturers and other companies, died Nov. 21 at a hospice center in Arlington, Va. She had kidney failure and hypertension, said a niece, Pam Mattes.

Ms. Foresman was born in Philadelphia and grew up in Chevy Chase, Md. She was a dietitian early in her career and worked at test kitchens for General Foods in New York. After returning to the Washington area in 1960, she planned White House birthday parties for the children of President John F. Kennedy and other Washington notables. She also assisted in decorating the White House Christmas tree. She was a resident of Arlington, Va.

John Olsen, Air Force master sergeant

John Olsen, 58, an Air Force master sergeant who retired in 2000 and then spent 18 years as a security specialist for SAIC government contracting, died Dec. 9 at his home in Manassas, Va. The cause was cancer, said his wife, Brenda Olsen.

Sgt. Olsen was born in Jersey City and served 21 years in the Air Force. He came to the Washington area in 1992 when he was posted at the Pentagon.

Wallace Brand,

lawyer

Wallace Brand, 88, a Washington lawyer who practiced with what is now the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the Justice Department and then with a private firm he helped found, died Dec. 5 at a retirement community in Falls Church, Va. The cause was kidney and liver failure, said a daughter, Deborah Baum.

Mr. Brand was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. He came to Washington in 1957 and worked for the federal government until the mid-1970s, leaving the Justice Department’s antitrust division for private practice, where he specialized in antitrust matters. He retired in the late 1990s from what was then Brand and Beeney.

B.J. Cutler,

journalist

B.J. Cutler, 94, a newspaper reporter and editor in the United States, Moscow and Paris and who served as editor in chief of Scripps Howard newspapers from 1980 to 1989, died Jan. 2 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was a stroke, said his wife, Carol Cutler.

Bernard Joseph Cutler, who lived in the District, was born in New York City. He was a correspondent for the old New York Herald Tribune in Moscow and Paris, editor of the European edition of the Herald Tribune, and a roving international correspondent for Scripps Howard before joining the news agency’s Washington bureau in 1969. He specialized in foreign affairs, and later became an editorial writer and a roving foreign affairs correspondent. He retired in 1995.

Rupert Mitsch,

Justice Dept. lawyer

Rupert Mitsch, 63, a longtime Justice Department lawyer who had been assistant director of the Federal Tort Claims Act section of the Torts Branch since 2012, died Dec. 9 at his home in Alexandria, Va. The cause was cancer, said a daughter, Rebecca Mitsch.

Mr. Mitsch was born in New York City and had lived in the Washington area since 1984, when he joined Justice as a trial lawyer. His work included defending, supervising and managing tort claims against the United States. He was also a youth soccer coach in Alexandria.

Frank 'Foxy' Gregg,

Army colonel

Frank “Foxy” Gregg, 96, a retired Army colonel who parachuted into Normandy during World War II, died Jan. 16 at a hospital in Alexandria, Va. The cause was a heart ailment, said a niece, Janet Hunt-McCool.

Col. Gregg, who lived at Fort Belvoir, was born in Mars Bluff, S.C. He retired from the Army in 1973 after 30 years of service, mostly in parachute units. He received Silver and Bronze Star medals and was an adviser for the movie “A Bridge Too Far” (1977) about the World War II Market Garden operation in the Netherlands. His last military job was writing speeches at the Pentagon. He had lived in the Washington area for 56 years.

Richard Mills,

curriculum designer

Richard Mills, 91, a specialist in curriculum design, training and education who retired in 1992 after 20 years with the Postal Service Management Academy, died Jan. 17 at a veterans care center in Charlotte Hall, Md. He had dementia, said his wife, Vivian Mills.

Mr. Mills, who lived in Accokeek, Md., was born in Turlock, Calif., and moved to the Washington area in 1953. He worked for the Library of Congress, as an educator in Southeast Asia, and for several private educational businesses before joining the educational arm of the Postal Service in 1973.

Arthur Herrington,

physicist, consultant

Arthur Herrington, 87, a nuclear physicist and defense, energy and security consultant to federal officials and agencies, died Dec. 31 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was pneumonia, said a daughter, Eldrid Herrington.

Dr. Herrington was a resident and native of Washington. He retired in 1980 after 10 years as a consultant and contractor to the secretaries of defense and energy as well as the National Security Council and Office of Management and Budget. Earlier he was director of nuclear weapons in the office of the assistant secretary of defense and a developer of defense policy studies at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. In retirement, he designed and raced sailing yachts.

Hank Appelbaum,

CIA analyst

Hank Appelbaum, 78, a CIA analyst who helped prepare the agency’s daily intelligence brief for four presidents, died Dec. 16 at an assisted-living center in Falls Church, Va. He had complications from Parkinson’s disease, said his sister, Judith Appelbaum.

Mr. Appelbaum was born in Rochester, N.Y., and joined the State Department in 1967. He switched to the CIA in 1970 and began working in 1978 as an editor of the president’s daily brief, a daily report of sensitive intelligence materials provided to the president, vice president and other top officials. He was deputy chief of the daily brief team from 1987 until his retirement in 1993. He later worked on contract for the CIA as an analyst and publications editor until 2004. He was cited in “The President’s Book of Secrets,” by author David Priess, and contributed a chapter about his career to “Stories from Langley: A Glimpse Inside the CIA.”

— From staff reports