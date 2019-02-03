Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

John Gill,

real estate firm president

John Gill, 96, who spent 60 years as president of H.A. Gill & Son Realtors, a real estate company started by his grandfather in 1888, died Jan. 24 at a nursing home in Chevy Chase, Md. The cause was respiratory failure, said a son, T. Nicholas Gill IV.

Mr. Gill, a District resident and fourth-generation Washingtonian, flew 50 mission as an Army Air Forces tail gunner in North Africa and Europe during World War II. He retired in 2012. He was a past president of Oak Hill Cemetery in the District and a past trustee of the private Landon School in Bethesda, Md. He was vice chairman of the D.C. Republican Party’s central committee and an elected delegate to two Republican National Conventions.

Jacob Goering,

professor, psychologist

Jacob Goering, a psychologist who taught at the University of Maryland from 1959 to 1983 and had a private practice in Silver Spring, Md., from 1978 to 1997, died Jan. 12 — his 101st birthday — at a care center where he lived in North Newton, Kan. The cause was complications from a fall, said a daughter, Kathleen McMahon.

Dr. Goering was born in Lone Tree Township, Kan., and moved to the Washington area in 1957. He was a member of Christ Congregational Church in Silver Spring. In 1997, he returned to Kansas from Silver Spring.

Doris Gibson,

high school teacher

Doris Gibson, 96, who taught anthropology, sociology and U.S. history at T.C. Williams High School in Alexandria, Va., from 1967 to 1984, died Jan. 6 at her home in Fort Belvoir, Va. The cause was complications from a broken femur and atrial fibrillation, said a daughter, Lynn Gibson.

Mrs. Gibson was born Doris Roy in Buffalo and had lived in the Washington area since 1949. As a young woman, she rode a bicycle on a 3,000-mile round trip to Mississippi, where she worked as a maid on a Mississippi River boat, her family said.

Samuel Waters,

librarian

Samuel Waters, 93, a librarian who retired in 1989 as associate director of the National Agricultural Library, died Jan. 12 at his home in Chevy Chase, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a daughter, Kathryn Shane.

Mr. Waters was born in Roxbury, Mass., and had lived in Washington since 1953. Before joining the National Agricultural Library in 1970, he was a librarian at the Library of Congress, Georgetown University and the National Library of Medicine.

Thaddeus Holt Jr.,

lawyer

Thaddeus Holt Jr., 89, a lawyer who participated in negotiations on the Panama Canal treaties and served brief stints as deputy undersecretary of the Army and secretary to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, died Dec. 29 at an assisted living center in the District. The cause was post-polio syndrome and chronic dysphagia, a difficulty in swallowing, said a daughter, Sarah Holt.

Mr. Holt, a District resident, was born in Birmingham, Ala. In 1959, he joined the Washington law firm of Covington & Burling. From 1972 until he retired in 1986, he was a partner in Washington and New York in the law firm of what was then Breed Abbott & Morgan. He was the author of “The Deceivers: Allied Military Deception in the Second World War” (2004).

