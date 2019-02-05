Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Irma Lee Kramer,

NEA officer

Irma Lee Kramer, 90, an assistant executive director of governance and policy of the National Education Association, died Nov. 29 at her home in North Bethesda, Md. The cause was lung cancer, said a son, Michael Kramer.

Mrs. Kramer was born Irma Lee Wolfson in the Bronx and moved to the Washington area in 1949, joining the NEA shortly thereafter. In 1954, she took a leave of 11 years to raise three sons and then went back to work in 1965 and retired in 1998.

John Ruddy Jr.,

United Airlines pilot

John Ruddy Jr., 91, a pilot for United Airlines from 1956 until he retired in 1987, died Dec. 24 at a care center in Chantilly, Va. The cause was dementia, said a daughter, Barbara Ruddy.

Mr. Ruddy, a resident of Lans­downe, Va., was born in Lansdowne, Pa. He moved to the Washington area in 1954. Early in his career, he was a pilot for the old Capital Airlines.

— From staff reports