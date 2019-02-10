Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Elizabeth Jones-Lukacs,

Air Force physician

Elizabeth Jones-Lukacs, 86, an Air Force physician who retired as a colonel and then ran a small medical practice from her home in Upper Marlboro, Md., died Jan. 2 at a care center in Wyomissing, Pa. The cause was respiratory failure, said a daughter, Angelique Lukacs.

Dr. Jones-Lukacs was born Elizabeth Jones in Raleigh, N.C. She worked as a writer in New York City, then bought and sold horses and dogs and practiced medicine in Upstate New York and Buckingham County, Va., before joining the Air Force and settling in the Washington area in 1979.

She was a personal physician to Vice President Dan Quayle. During the Persian Gulf War, she commanded a medical unit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. She retired from the Air Force in 1999 and moved to Wyomissing from Upper Marlboro six years ago.

Thomas Echikson,

lawyer

Thomas Echikson, 56, former chief counsel to the Federal Highway Administration who earlier had been a partner with the Washington law firm of Sidley Austin, died Dec. 4 at his home in Potomac, Md. The cause was brain cancer, said his wife, Deborah Maisel.

Mr. Echikson was born in Newark and came to the Washington area in 1988. He was with Sidley Austin for 22 years, specializing in environmental matters. From 2014 to 2017, he was chief counsel to the Federal Highway Administration.

Conner Hawkins,

VA health administrator

Conner Hawkins, 83, a health administrator with the Department of Veterans Affairs who retired in 1995 as a deputy undersecretary for health for administration and operations, died Jan. 4 at his home in Mitchells, Va. The cause was Parkinson’s disease, said his wife, Patricia Hawkins.

Mr. Hawkins was born in Rogersville, Tenn. He worked for what was then the Veterans Administration in regional offices, most notably as longtime director of the VA Medical Center in Dallas, before settling in the Washington area in 1990. In retirement, he became a health-care consultant.

Karen Adey,

Smithsonian employee

Karen Adey, 76, an audio and video producer at the Smithsonian Institution from 1964 to 2015, died Dec. 29 at her home in Mount Vernon, N.H. The cause was cancer, said her husband, Walter Adey.

Ms. Adey was born Karen Loveland in Washington. In 2015, she moved to New Hampshire from Burgess, Va.

Gloria Davis,

phone company official

Gloria Davis, 79, who retired from Bell Atlantic in 1991 as director of customer relations, died Jan. 8 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was cancer, said a granddaughter, Yolanda Brown.

Mrs. Davis was born Gloria Washington in the District, where she lived all her life. She worked 28 years with Bell Atlantic and its predecessor company, the Chesapeake & Potomac Telephone Co. She was a Sunday school teacher at the Second Baptist Church Southwest in District Heights, Md.

Carol Plotkin,

baker, volunteer

Carol Plotkin, 79, a community volunteer who also operated a baking business from her home, died Dec. 23 at a medical center in Denver. The cause was complications after abdominal surgery, said a son, Mark Plotkin.

Mrs. Plotkin was born Carol Schwartz in New York and moved to the Washington area in 1966. She baked about 100 wedding cakes a year, her son said. She was a Boy Scout volunteer when her sons were growing up and a former president of the sisterhood at Temple Sinai in Washington. In 2013, she moved to Colorado from Rockville, Md.

Martha Stewart,

teacher

Martha Stewart, 61, who taught at Nottingham Elementary School in Arlington, Va., from 1985 until she retired in 2015, died Jan. 5 at a hospital in Arlington. The cause was pancreatic cancer, said her husband, Blair Stewart.

Mrs. Stewart, an Arlington resident, was born Martha Camacho in Bogota. In 1979, she immigrated to the United States and settled in Arlington.

Martha Quayle,

nurse

Martha Quayle, 88, a staff nurse at the clinical center of the National Institutes of Health from 1962 to 1996, died Dec. 26 at her home in Rockville, Md. The cause was pulmonary fibrosis, said her husband, Harold Quayle.

Mrs. Quayle was born Martha Zimmerman in Leechburg, Pa. She was a member of the choir at the Cedar Lane Unitarian Universalist Church in Bethesda, Md.

