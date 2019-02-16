Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Lucy Keker,

board of education leader

Lucy Keker, 101, a former president of the Montgomery County Board of Education and a founding member of the Maryland State Board of Higher Education, died Feb. 2 at her home in Chevy Chase, Md. The cause was Alzheimer’s disease, said a son, John Keker.

Mrs. Keker was born Lucy Spinks in Albemarle, N.C., and came to Washington in the late 1930s. In the 1960s she served on the Montgomery school board and was its president during the 1968 teachers strike. From 1976 to 1987, she served on the Maryland State Board of Higher Education. She was a former trustee of Montgomery College.

Lincoln Mudd,

visual arts professor

Lincoln Mudd, 60, an associate professor of visual arts at Montgomery College’s campus in the Takoma Park and Silver Spring area, died Dec. 11 at his home in Takoma Park, Md. The cause was cardiac arrest, said a sister, Susan Mudd.

Mr. Mudd was born in Washington. He had been on the Montgomery College faculty since 2002. He also created sculptures in metal, curated art exhibits, and previously taught at the University of Maryland and Prince George’s Community College.

Louise Keeley,

Foreign Service spouse

Louise Keeley, 89, a career Foreign Service officer’s wife who did volunteer work in the countries where her husband was posted during a 34-year career, died Jan. 3 at her home in Washington. The cause was complications from dementia, said a daughter, Michal Keeley.

Mrs. Keeley was born Louise Schoonmaker in New York City. She accompanied her husband, Robert Keeley, to the Middle East, Africa and Asia and his posts as U.S. ambassador to Greece, Mauritius and Zimbabwe. They had been permanent residents of Washington since he retired in 1989. Mrs. Keeley was a competitive bridge player.

Robert Morrison Sr.,

physicist

Robert Morrison Sr., 88, a physicist who retired from the Congressional Research Service in 1989 and specialized in meteorology and oceanography, died Dec. 5 at a medical center in El Cajon, Calif. The cause was complications from a stroke, said a daughter, Joanne Morrison.

Dr. Morrison was born in Steelton, Pa. In the 1950s, he worked for the Navy specializing in anti-submarine warfare. He later was a researcher on ocean tides with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. A former resident of Potomac, Md., he moved to Taiwan in 1994 and later to El Cajon.

Peter Kulp,

accountant

Peter Kulp, 64, a certified public accountant who did accounting work for several businesses in the Washington area, died Dec. 24 at a hospice center in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was end-stage renal disease, said a daughter, Jennifer Kulp.

Mr. Kulp, who lived in Fort Washington, Md., was born in Columbus, Ohio. He had lived in the Washington area for 35 years. He retired about 10 years ago as vice president of administration and controller of Crown Supply Co. in Springfield, Va. In recent years, he had done independent consulting.

Joan Harris,

chief operating officer

Joan Harris, 76, who retired in 2014 as chief operating officer of the National Association for State Community Service Programs, died Dec. 11 at her home in Washington. The cause was ovarian cancer, said a daughter, Keisa Hamilton.

Mrs. Harris was born Joan Davis in Washington, and at her retirement had worked about 18 years for the association. Earlier, she had her own real estate title business and was a loan officer for the Small Business Administration.

— From staff reports