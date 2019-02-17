Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Ranka Nicholas,

bartender

Ranka Nicholas, 52, a Washington bartender who had worked most recently at the Meeting Place Restaurant and Bar, died Dec. 16 at a hospital in Hagerstown, Md. The cause was liver failure, said a sister, Netta Nicholas.

Ms. Nicholas was born in Washington. In recent years, she lived in the District and in Hagerstown. She retired from the Meeting Place about four years ago after having worked there for about 10 years. Earlier, she had been a bartender at Millie & Al’s.

Valerie Blane,

teacher

Valerie Blane, 70, a teacher of special needs children in Northern Virginia public schools for more than 40 years before retiring in 2013, died Dec. 28 at a hospital in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was uterine cancer, said her executor, Susan Lengel.

Ms. Blane, a Silver Spring resident, was born in Morgan County, Ill., and moved to the Washington area as a child. She began her teaching career in Arlington but soon moved to Fairfax County, where she taught deaf and blind students at several schools.

Victor Siegel,

hardware store president

Victor Siegel, 96, a former president of W.S. Jenks & Son hardware store in Washington, died Dec. 7 at his home in the District. The cause was complications from hypertension and vascular ailments, said a grandson, Michael Siegel.

Mr. Siegel was born in Alexandria, Va. He bought the hardware store from the Jenks family in 1952. After retiring in 1986, he was an unpaid employee at the store.

Douglas Laughlin,

advertising firm founder

Douglas Laughlin, 76, the founder in 1995 of LMO Advertising in Arlington, Va., died Dec. 17 at an assisted-living community in Vienna, Va. The cause was cancer, said his colleague Cary Griffin.

Mr. Laughlin was born in Marblehead, Mass. He worked in advertising in Ohio, New York and New Jersey before founding LMO. He was semiretired beginning in 2008 and served as board chairman until 2011.

Eugene Delmar,

architect

Eugene Delmar, 90, a Washington-area architect who designed schools, residences and public buildings during a practice that spanned 60 years, died Dec. 30 at his home in Derwood, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a daughter, Diana Delmar.

Mr. Delmar was born in Gallitzin, Pa. He opened his practice in 1959, and the business is in Olney, Md. He last went to work two days before he died.

Alan Lukens,

Foreign Service officer

Alan Lukens, 94, a Foreign Service officer for 36 years who retired in 1987 after having served three years as U.S. ambassador to Congo, died Jan. 5 at his home in Chevy Chase, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a son, Lewis Lukens.

Mr. Lukens was born in Philadelphia. He served in the Army during World War II, and he participated in the Normandy invasion and the liberation of the Dachau concentration camp. His State Department assignments included deputy chief of mission in Dakar, Nairobi and Copenhagen, and director of the Office of Analysis for Western Europe.

He later was a crisis-management consultant to the State Department and also served as co-chairman of Washington National Cathedral’s Peace Commission and president of DACOR, Diplomatic and Consular Officers, Retired.

William Mathis,

Navy rear admiral

William Mathis, 79, a Navy rear admiral who retired in 1994 as deputy commander of the Military Sealift Command, died Jan. 2 at a hospital at Fort Belvoir, Va. The cause was pneumonia, said a son-in-law, Charles Brown.

Adm. Mathis, a native Washingtonian, began his Navy service in 1962. His career included command of the Mine Warfare Command and command of a ship that assisted in the recovery of Vietnamese refugees from 1978 to 1980. On his Navy retirement, he was director of Lockheed Martin’s coastal systems division from 1995 to 2001. He then moved to Josephine, Ala., from Manassas, Va.

— From staff reports