Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

William Mullan Jr.,

building engineer

William Mullan Jr., 95, a telephone company building engineer who retired from Bell Atlantic in 1985, died Jan. 4 at a retirement community in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was a heart ailment, said a son, Gib Mullan.

Mr. Mullan was born in Baltimore and began working for companies within or related to the Bell system in 1949. As an engineer, his work included provision of necessary systems and equipment for the operation of telephone networks. He was also a coin collector and wrote articles on numismatics for specialty publications.

Anne Mills King,

English professor

Anne Mills King, 97, a professor of English at Prince George’s Community College from 1970 to 2008, died Jan. 7 at her home in Greenbelt, Md. The cause was heart disease, said a son, Stewart King.

Dr. King was born Anne Mills in Albany, N.Y. She taught at Northern Virginia Community College and in the public schools of Fairfax County early in her career.

Christopher Inman,

security director

Christopher Inman, 51, security director from 2004 to 2018 at the Strathmore Hall Foundation, which owns a mansion and operates an arts center in North Bethesda, Md., died Dec. 24 at a hospital in Bethesda. The cause was renal failure, said a brother, Kevin Inman.

Mr. Inman, a Bethesda resident, was born in Baltimore.

Isabel Van Doren,

pediatrician, tutor

Isabel Van Doren, 89, a pediatrician who later tutored special needs children in the Washington area, died Dec. 22 at an assisted-living center in Manassas, Va., where she had lived since 2000. The cause was complications from dementia, said a niece, Rebecca Rizvi.

Dr. Van Doren was born in Orange, N.J. She was a pediatrician in Cleveland for 16 years before moving to the Washington area in 1980. For more than 20 years, she was an independent tutor of special-needs and learning-disabled children.

— From staff reports