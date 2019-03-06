Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Charles Kumkumian,

FDA chemist

Charles Kumkumian, 98, a chemist who spent 31 years with the Food and Drug Administration and retired in 1995, died Dec. 14 at his home in Rockville, Md. The cause was lung congestion, said a son, Simon Kumkumian.

Mr. Kumkumian was born in Meriden, Conn. He ran a pharmacy in Philadelphia before moving to the Washington area and joining the FDA. At his retirement, he received an FDA award for distinguished service.

James LeGory,

lobbyist

James LeGory, 78, a former Capitol Hill staffer who later became a lobbyist for computer-related industries, died Dec. 30 at a hospice center in Rockville, Md. The cause was sepsis and advanced lung disease, said a daughter, Martha Le.

Mr. LeGory, who lived in Lovettsville, Va., was born in Crockett, Tex. He moved to Washington in 1964 to work for Rep. John Dowdy (D-Tex.). He later worked in management and sales for several businesses, then as a lobbyist before retiring in 1993.

Michael Platt,

artist, teacher

Michael Platt, 70, a Washington artist and teacher who also operated an artistic print studio, died Jan. 20 at his home in the District. The cause was hypertensive cardiovascular disease, said his wife, Carol Beane.

Mr. Platt was a Washington native and lifelong resident. He taught fine arts at Northern Virginia Community College from 1973 to 2002 and then at Howard University until 2012. He also taught at the Corcoran School of the Arts and Design at the Duke Ellington School of the Arts.

Sophie Fleischer,

personal secretary

Sophie Fleischer, 97, a former personal secretary to Washington hostess Perle Mesta, Madison Hotel proprietor Marshall Coyne and Dorothy Goldberg, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Arthur Goldberg, died Jan. 1 at her home in Chevy Chase, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a niece-in-law, Bonnie Eisenman.

Mrs. Fleischer was born Sophia Eisenman in Newport News, Va., and had lived in Washington since 1949.

Barbara Freeman,

Reston activist

Barbara Freeman, 91, a civic and community activist, died Jan. 26 at her home in Reston. The cause was pneumonia, said a daughter, Emily Jones.

Mrs. Freeman was born Barbara Foster in Seattle and had lived in the Washington area since the early 1940s. She was a volunteer with the Reston Community Association, Reston Interfaith, the League of Women Voters of Fairfax County and youth soccer. She also served 28 years on the Fairfax County Human Services Board.

Robin Sawyer,

U-Md. professor

Robin Sawyer, 68, a retired assistant professor in the University of Maryland’s Department of Behavioral and Community Health who taught a popular course on human sexuality, died Jan. 21 at a hospital in Charleston, S.C. The cause was cancer, said a daughter, Katherine Sawyer.

Dr. Sawyer was born in Northallerton, England. He came to the United States in 1975 and served on the Maryland faculty from 1984 to 2017. He was a former resident of Columbia, Md., where he coached the girls varsity soccer team at Wilde Lake High School. After retiring, he moved to Charleston.

— From staff reports