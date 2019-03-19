Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Herbert Hoffman,

lawyer

Herbert Hoffman, 102, a lawyer who was chief of legislation and law at the Justice Department, counsel to a subcommittee of the House Judiciary Committee and director of the Washington office of the American Bar Association, died Dec. 18 at a hospital in Sarasota, Fla. The cause was a heart attack, said a daughter, Barbara Eldridge.

Mr. Hoffman was born in New York City. He worked for the Justice Department from 1948 to 1971 and then for the House of Representatives. From 1974 to 1981 he was director of the bar association’s Washington office. A former resident of Arlington, Va., he moved to Sarasota in 1983.

Linda Rosenthal,

lawyer

Linda Rosenthal, 70, a Montgomery County lawyer who specialized in real estate for 45 years, died Jan. 16 at her home in Rockville, Md. The cause was cancer, said a son, Jeffrey Rosenthal.

Mrs. Rosenthal was born Linda Schwartz in Washington. In 1973, she founded the law firm Eig & Schwartz, which later merged with Paley Rothman in Bethesda, Md. She was active in the firm until shortly before her death. She had served on the boards of Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring, Md., and the Hebrew Home of Greater Washington in Rockville.

Juan Leonel Villavicencio,

professor of surgery

Juan Leonel Villavicencio, 92, a professor of surgery at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences who retired in 2006, died Jan. 14 at his home in Potomac, Md. The cause was cancer, said a daughter, Suzanne Zuaiter.

Dr. Villavicencio was born in Mexico City, where he practiced medicine until joining the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in 1982. He also was a surgical consultant and director of teaching clinics at Walter Reed Army Medical Center.

Stephan Werner,

urologist

Stephan Werner, 78, a urologist who practiced in Prince George’s County, died Jan. 11 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was renal failure and heart disease, said a friend and colleague, Barry Epstein.

Dr. Werner, who lived in Silver Spring, Md., was born in Brooklyn. He moved to the Washington area in 1970 and opened a private medical practice. He retired in 2017. He was on the staff and teaching faculty at Washington Hospital Center and was urology department chairman and president of the medical staff at Prince George’s Hospital Center in Cheverly, Md.

