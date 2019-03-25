Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Karl Peake,

sheet-metal worker

Karl Peake, 58, a sheet-metal worker for 30 years who retired in 2015, died Jan. 6 at a friend’s home in Chaptico, Md. The cause was cancer, said a sister, Bonnie Sealock. Mr. Peake, who lived in Brentwood, Md., was born in Riverdale, Md.

Linda Doman,

energy analyst

Linda Doman, 57, a senior international energy analyst with the Energy Department who retired in January after 35 years with the agency, died Feb. 28 at a care community in Arlington, Va. The cause was cancer, said a brother, Charles Doman.

Ms. Doman was born in New York and lived in Washington.

Beatriz Slotkoff,

dancer, artist

Beatriz Slotkoff, 87, a dancer in her native Mexico who later was a dance instructor and a silk-painting artist, died Jan. 22 at a retirement community in Towson, Md. She had a heart attack, said a daughter, Andrea Marx.

Beatriz Flores was born in Mexico City, where she became a principal dancer and choreographer with the National Institute of Fine Arts of Mexico. After moving to the Washington area in 1962, she was a dance instructor at the School of Ballet in Bethesda, Md. She was a docent at the National Gallery of Art and the Hirshhorn Museum. In 2010, she moved from Washington to Towson.

Donald North,

journalist

Donald North, 80, a video and print journalist who covered wars around the world for 40 years, died Jan. 7 at a hospital in Fairfax County, Va. The cause was a heart attack, said a son, Glen North.

Mr. North, who lived in Fairfax County, was born in Ladner, British Columbia. He began his journalism career in Hong Kong in the 1960s, then covered the Vietnam War as a photojournalist and radio reporter. As a freelance journalist, he covered conflicts in the Balkans, Africa, Iraq and Afghanistan. In 1998, he started Northstar Productions, a Fairfax County-based company that produced documentaries.

Brian Kennedy,

journalist, bar owner

Brian Kennedy, 55, a freelance journalist who also worked for ABC News in Washington and later operated a bar and live music venue in Taiwan, died Dec. 24 at a hospital in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. The cause was complications from a stroke, said a sister, Susan Kennedy.

Mr. Kennedy, who lived in Kaohsiung, was born in Springfield, Va., and grew up in Fort Washington, Md. He was an associate producer with ABC News from 1987 to 1989, then moved to Taiwan, where he was a journalist. In 2008, he opened a bar and music venue in Taiwan called DC Stage, which he continued to operate until shortly before his death.

Verna Mae Lopatkiewicz,

Polish American activist

Verna Mae Lopatkiewicz, 95, who was active in Polish American cultural organizations, died Feb. 26 at an assisted-living community in Alexandria, Va. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a son, Ted Lopatkiewicz.

Mrs. Lopatkiewicz was born Verna Mae Mrozowski in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., and came to Washington as a Navy Department employee during World War II. Later she accompanied her husband on Foreign Service assignments to Europe and South America. She was a former president of the Polish American Arts Association of Washington.

In Ae Lee,

English teacher

In Ae Lee, 79, an immigrant from North Korea who had lived in the Washington area since 1966, died March 8 at her home in Rockville, Md. The cause was pancreatic cancer, said Morrison Cain, a family representative.

She was born In Ae So into a farm family in Japanese-held Korea. She taught English at a teachers college in Seoul before coming to the United States in 1966.

— From staff reports