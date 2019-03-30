Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Charles Reed,

lawyer

Charles Reed, 83, a Washington lawyer who also was a real estate developer, died Dec. 25 at a hospital in Orlando. The cause was cancer, said his wife, Jacqueline Reed.

Mr. Reed was born in Houston and came to Washington in 1965 as a law clerk to Supreme Court Justice Tom C. Clark. He then practiced with several law firms, the most recent of which was Kile Goekjian Reed & McManus. He retired in 2011 and later moved to Orlando from the District.

Natalie 'Natasha' Reatig,

NIMH official

Natalie “Natasha” Reatig, 77, a retired director of the protection and advocacy program for individuals with mental illness at the National Institute of Mental Health services center in Rockville, Md., died March 18 at her home in Bethany Beach, Del. The cause was cancer, said a half brother, William Bates.

Ms. Reatig was born Natalie Bates in New York and grew up in Washington. In 1996, she retired from NIMH after 31 years of federal service. For years, while living in the District’s Adams Morgan area, she convened weekly Wednesday evening salons around the city for artists and creative friends. She co-founded the Rosebud Film and Video Awards and served as its executive director. She was a past president of the Washington Film and Video Council.

William Sager,

lawyer

William Sager, 99, a lawyer who served in federal and Virginia state agencies, died Jan. 12 at a hospital in Bethesda, Md. The cause was respiratory failure, said a daughter, Sandy Magid.

Mr. Sager was born in Hagerstown, Md., and grew up in Front Royal, Va. He served in the Marine Corps on Guadalcanal during World War II. He was a lawyer with the Virginia Department of Taxation in Richmond before moving to the Washington area in 1959, and he worked at various times with the Justice Department, the Internal Revenue Service and the Treasury Department before retiring from federal service in 1982.

From 1982 to 1995, he was a lawyer with what is now the National Society of Accountants. He was a longtime resident of Rockville, Md.

Paul Krogh,

oral surgeon

Paul Krogh, 84, an oral surgeon and former chief of oral surgery at Washington Hospital Center, died Feb. 7 at his home in Bethesda, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a son, Peter Krogh.

Dr. Krogh was a native Washingtonian. He joined a private oral surgery practice with his father in 1963 and retired in 2005. His specialties included wisdom-tooth extractions and dental implants. In retirement, he continued to give lectures on aspects of oral surgery. He was a former president of the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.

Michele Ficke,

office manager

Michele Ficke, 57, an office manager for a group dental practice in Reston, Va., died March 15 at a hospice facility in Aldie, Va. The cause was cancer, said a daughter, Melanie Ficke.

She was born Michele Wright in Mankato, Minn., and had lived in the D.C. area for almost 50 years. She was a resident of Reston and had managed the Reston Dental Arts Center since 1983.

Joan Nester,

Arlington teacher

Joan Nester, 86, an Arlington County public school English teacher who spent most of her career at Washington-Lee High School, died March 4 at a hospital in Arlington, Va. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a daughter, Diane Kresh.

Mrs. Nester was born Joan Hayn in Buffalo. She moved to the Washington area in 1958 and was a resident of Arlington. She was a public school teacher from 1973 to 1997 and oversaw the student newspaper at Washington-Lee. She also ran an adult cooking class at her home called Cooking With Class.

Irving Torchinsky,

real estate investor, property manager

Irving Torchinsky, 91, a real estate investor and property manager, died Feb. 14 at an assisted-living community in Sandy Spring, Md. The cause was sepsis, said a daughter, Joyce Torchinsky.

Mr. Torchinsky, a resident of Sandy Spring, was born in Washington and lived in the area all his life. As a young man, he worked in a dry-cleaning business, which he later purchased. Since the mid-1970s, he was a real estate investor and property manager.

