Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

William Shew,

economic consultant

William Shew, 76, an economic consultant who from 1998 to 2010 operated William Shew Associates, affiliated with the Hudson Institute, died Feb. 3 at his home in Washington. The cause was complications from a fall, said his wife, Leslie Wheelock.

Mr. Shew was born in Mobile, Ala. He taught economics and was a consultant in London and New York before moving to the Washington area in 1992. He worked with the Arthur Andersen accounting firm and the American Enterprise Institute before opening his consulting firm.

Roberta Miller,

educator

Roberta Miller, 71, an educator who worked 30 years for Montgomery County Public Schools before retiring in 2012, died March 2 at an assisted-living facility in Montgomery Village, Md. The cause was gastrointestinal bleeding caused by diverticulitis, said a daughter, Tracy Lisi.

Roberta Leeds was born in Port Washington, N.Y., and moved to the Washington area in 1983. As an educator, she worked in several elementary schools with duties that included classroom teacher and specialist in curriculum development and mathematics content. She was a resident of Clarksburg, Md.

Howard Ammerman,

economics professor

Howard Ammerman, 103, an economics professor at Montgomery College from 1959 to 1980 who also chaired the department, died March 11 at a hospital in Chapel Hill, N.C. The cause was pneumonia, said a son, James Ammerman.

Dr. Ammerman was born in Cynthiana, Ky. He began his career in Washington in 1936 as a fingerprint analyst with the FBI. Later, he taught at the University of Oklahoma and the University of Rhode Island. He was a CIA analyst in Washington in 1958 and 1959. In 2013, he moved from Gaithersburg, Md., to Chapel Hill.

Christopher Dame,

graphic designer

Christopher Dame, 52, a graphic designer at the National Institutes of Health who retired in 2017 after 29 years, died March 10 at his home in Gaithersburg, Md. The cause was heart disease, said his mother, Gail Dame.

Mr. Dame was born in Silver Spring, Md. He volunteered for the Wilson Parrot Foundation, which rehabilitates neglected and abused parrots.

Elizabeth Eaton,

cathedral staffer

Elizabeth Eaton, 87, an administrative staff assistant at Washington National Cathedral, where she also was a volunteer docent, died March 11 at a hospital in Fairfax County, Va. The cause was sepsis, said a son, Mark Eaton.

Elizabeth Ballard was born in Providence, R.I., and came to the Washington area in 1969. She was a resident of Vienna, Va. She served on the cathedral staff from 1996 to 2016. She also was a licensed master tour guide who conducted sightseeing tours of Washington and a volunteer assistant in the White House communications office during Ronald Reagan’s and George H.W. Bush’s presidencies.

Herbert Horowitz,

ambassador

Herbert Horowitz, 88, a Foreign Service officer who retired in 1989 after serving three years as ambassador to Gambia, died March 2 at a care facility in Pasadena, Calif. The cause was a stroke, said a son, Jason Horowitz.

Mr. Horowitz was born in New York City and joined the Foreign Service in 1956. Among his posts, he was consul general in Sydney and deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing. He was a member of the Cosmos Club and a D.C. resident. He was visiting a son in California when he died.

Ronald Munson,

Mines Bureau official

Ronald Munson, 85, a retired chief of the Office of Mineral Institutes at the U.S. Bureau of Mines, died March 5 at a hospital in Arlington, Va. The cause was chronic lung disease, said his wife, Sarah Munson.

Dr. Munson, who lived in Arlington, was born in Lancaster, Pa. He joined the Interior Department’s Bureau of Mines in 1967 as a research supervisor and retired in 1996. In 1980-1981, he was president of the Arlington County Council of Parent-Teacher Associations.

— From staff reports