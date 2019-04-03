Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Martin Dowd,

medical illustrator, tennis coach

Martin Dowd, 81, a medical illustrator at the Armed Forces Institute of Pathology and a tennis coach at Catholic University, died March 2 at a hospital in Washington. He had complications from influenza, said a daughter, Jennifer Dowd.

Mr. Dowd, who lived in Burtonsville, Md., was born in Washington. He retired in 2001 as head of the art department at the Armed Forces Institute of Pathology, where he had been an illustrator for 40 years. He was also the men’s tennis coach at Catholic University from 1961 to 2015.

Marcia Clopton,

real estate broker

Marcia Clopton, 98, the owner and president of a CBS Realty, a real estate brokerage firm that sold residential and commercial property, died Feb. 8 at her home in Chevy Chase, Md. She had Alzheimer’s disease, said a son, Marc Clopton.

Mrs. Clopton was born Marcia Guest in Washington. From 1956 through 1987, she operated CBS Realty. She was a broker with Randall Hagner real estate from 1987 to 2006.

Stella Foster,

bookkeeper

Stella Foster, 92, a commercial bookkeeper for about 10 years after having raised six children, died Feb. 13 at a hospice facility in Arlington, Va. The cause was osteoporosis and complications from an accidental fall, said a son, John Foster.

Mrs. Foster was born Stella Schuchart in Morehouse, Mo. She had lived in the Washington area since 1959 and was a resident of Arlington. She was a bookkeeper at Mary Baynes Gift Shop at Arlington’s Virginia Square Shopping Center and later at the Hecht Co. in Ballston.

John Liekweg,

bishops' counsel

John Liekweg, 74, a lawyer for the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops for more than 30 years who retired in 2006 as assistant general counsel, died March 10 at his home in Southport, N.C. He had a heart attack, said a sister, Mary Tyson.

Mr. Liekweg was born in Washington. He moved from Olney, Md., to North Carolina in 2007.

William Douskalis,

communications specialist

William Douskalis, 66, an electrical engineer and mathematician who specialized in communications security and detection, died March 1 at a hospital in Fairfax County, Va. The cause was a stroke, said a son, Peter Douskalis.

Mr. Douskalis, who lived in Centreville, Va., was born in Athens. He came to the United States 30 years ago and settled in the Washington area, working for Netrix, Sprint, AT&T, Lockheed Martin and Vencore, from which he retired in 2012. In retirement, he ran his own company, DFLX, working on matters of communications security and detection for federal agencies.

Ellaveen Barmby,

wedding coordinator

Ellaveen Barmby, 90, a wedding coordinator at the Barns at Wolf Trap in Fairfax County, Va., died Feb. 24 at a hospital in Fairfax County. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a daughter-in-law, Laura Barmby.

Mrs. Barmby was born Ellaveen Childress in Cleburne, Tex., and moved to the Washington area in 1955. She was a resident of Springfield, Va., and retired from Wolf Trap in 2004 after 20 years as wedding coordinator.

Joseph Zeidner,

Army psychologist

Joseph Zeidner, 91, an Army psychologist who later taught psychology at George Washington University, died Feb. 26 at his home in Chevy Chase, Md. The cause was respiratory failure and pneumonia, said a daughter, Lisa Zeidner.

Dr. Zeidner, a native of New York City, began working as an Army psychologist in Washington in 1952. He retired in 1982 as technical director and chief psychologist at the Army Research Institute for the Behavioral and Social Sciences. From 1982 to 1999, he was a professor of administrative sciences and psychology at GWU.

William 'Pat' Kelly,

Navy dentist, professor

William “Pat” Kelly, 90, a Navy dentist who retired as a captain in 1984 and later became a dentistry professor at the University of Maryland, died Feb. 27 at an assisted-living center in Kensington, Md. He had vascular dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, said a daughter, Katherine Leon.

Dr. Kelly, who lived in Chevy Chase View, Md., was born in Iron Mountain, Mich. He settled in the Washington area in 1965. After 35 years of service in the Navy, he joined the faculty of the University of Maryland School of Dentistry, where he was director and department head of endodontics from 1984 to 2000.

John Bell,

environmental, labor advocate

John Bell, 74, an advocate for environmental and labor causes who also had been a media consultant to the United Auto Workers and a press aide to members of Congress, the Consumer Product Safety Commission and the presidential campaign of former vice president Walter Mondale, died Feb. 20 at a medical center in Winchester, Va. The cause was hypertensive cardiovascular disease and hypothermia, said a friend, Don Stillman.

Mr. Bell, who lived in Markham, Va., was born in Chicago, where he was a newspaper reporter before coming to Washington in the 1970s. In 1992, he handled security and logistics for the visit to Washington of British Indian author Salman Rushdie, who was then under a fatwa issued by Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, for Rushdie’s novel “The Satanic Verses.”

Mr. Bell helped organize the 1989 world tour of former Beatle Paul McCartney for Friends of the Earth, served on the senior staff of the Postal Rate Commission and at his death was working for the Postal Service in Arlington, Va.

Imogen Rose,

Latin teacher

Imogen Rose, 95, a Latin teacher at the private Potomac School in McLean, Va., for 40 years before retiring in the late 1990s, died Feb. 7 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was a stroke, said Nancy Tanner, a friend of the family.

Mrs. Rose, a District resident, was born Margaret Imogen Wrong in Oxford, England, and came to Washington in 1948. She sang in two choirs, the New Dominion Choral and the World Bank/IMF Chorus. In retirement, she self-published a memoir, “A Difficult Girl,” which covered her early years as a boarding-school student. Asked why she never wrote a sequel, she said that after boarding school she was no longer difficult.

