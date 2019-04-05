Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Kosara Gavrilovic,

teacher, translator

Kosara Gavrilovic, 95, a teacher of Russian literature at George Washington University who also was an interpreter and translator at the World Bank, died Jan. 24 at a hospital in Belgrade. The cause was complications following a stroke, said a family friend, Michael Rae.

Ms. Gavrilovic was born in what then was Belgrade, Yugoslavia, and later lived in the Soviet Union, British-controlled Palestine and London before coming to Washington in 1962. She taught Russian literature at GWU in the 1960s, then was a translator-interpreter of Serbo-Croatian and other south Slavic languages at the World Bank from 1970 to 1985. In 2013 she moved to Belgrade from Kensington, Md.

Edward Flynn,

Navy physician

Edward Flynn, 77, a Navy physician who specialized in the medical aspects of deep-sea diving, died Feb. 9 at a medical center in Bethesda, Md. The cause was cancer and respiratory failure, said his wife, Janet-Beth Flynn.

Dr. Flynn, a resident of Great Falls, Va., was born in Hartford, Conn., and joined the Navy in 1967. He was assigned to the Washington area in 1973, and he retired as a captain in 1994. He served another 17 years as a civilian Navy physician. As a medical safety officer, he was instrumental in the deep-sea dives that resulted in the raising of the Monitor, the Navy ship that was sunk off the North Carolina coast during the Civil War.

William Fraser,

World Bank official, yacht broker

William Fraser, 101, an official of the World Bank who in retirement ran a yacht brokerage in Annapolis, died Feb. 1 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was complications from heart disease, said a son, David Fraser.

Mr. Fraser, who lived in Washington, was born in Beijing, where his father was a special correspondent for the Times of London. From 1950 until he retired in the early 1980s, Mr. Fraser worked for the World Bank. For several years, was chief of the bank’s data processing department. In retirement, he owned and operated the Annapolis Marine Center. He competed in sailboat races into his 90s.

Leon Slavin,

DOE regulator

Leon Slavin, 91, an energy officer who began his career in 1958 at the Federal Power Commission and retired in 1989 as chief of the Energy Department’s energy regulatory division, died Feb. 19 at a care center in Potomac, Md. The cause was pancreatic cancer, said a daughter, Meredith Sevi.

Mr. Slavin, who lived in Chevy Chase, Md., was born in New York City. He came to Washington in 1958. He was a member of Washington Hebrew Congregation.

Arnold Taylor,

Episcopal priest

Arnold Taylor, 93, an Episcopal priest who served as rector of Christ Church, Durham Parish in Nanjemoy, Md., from 1971 to 1993, died March 20 at a care community in Washington. The cause was pneumonia, said his wife, Lilian Taylor.

Rev. Taylor, who lived in Washington, was born in Providence, R.I. From 1951 to 1965, he was a photographer and then assistant picture editor at the Washington Evening Star newspaper. He was ordained a priest in 1969 at Christ Episcopal Church in Clinton, Md., Since retiring from Durham Parish in Charles County, he had been on the adjunct clergy staff at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Washington.

David Davidson,

administrative law judge

David Davidson, 91, who retired in 1998 as chief administrative law judge of the National Labor Relations Board, died Feb. 17 at a hospital in Bethesda, Md. The cause was lymphoma, said a grandson, Eric Cortellessa.

Mr. Davidson, who lived in North Bethesda, was born in Springfield, Mass. He joined the NLRB in Washington in 1952. He became an administrative law judge in 1965 and subsequently served as an associate and then deputy chief before his appointment as chief in 1994. He was a former chairman of the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism and Mobile Med, which provides health care to low-income residents of Montgomery County.

Christopher Vadala,

musician, teacher

Christopher Vadala, 70, a saxophonist, director of jazz studies and music professor at the University of Maryland, died Jan. 17 at his home in Adelphi, Md. The cause was cancer, said his wife, Kathleen Vadala.

Mr. Vadala was born in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., and settled in the Washington area in 1976. He traveled with the Chuck Mangione Quartet until 1988. He then joined the U.Md. faculty, remaining there until shortly before his death. He also was a visiting professor of saxophone at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, N.Y.

James Vorosmarti,

Navy physician

James Vorosmarti, 83, a Navy physician and aquanaut in the experimental underwater Sealab habitat program and later served in the office of the secretary of defense as special assistant for medical and life sciences, died Feb. 11 at his home in Rockville, Md. The cause was cancer, said a son, Richard Vorosmarti.

Dr. Vorosmarti was born in Palmerton, Pa. He served in the Navy from 1961 to 1986, retiring as a captain. In retirement, he was self-employed as a consultant in environmental and occupational medicine.

Elizabeth Weisburger,

cancer researcher

Elizabeth Weisburger, 94, a cancer researcher at the National Institutes of Health for 40 years before retiring in 1989, died Feb. 12 at her home in Rockville, Md. The cause was respiratory failure and pneumonia, said a son, William Weisburger.

Dr. Weisburger was born Elizabeth Kreiser in Finland, Pa. She came to Washington and joined NIH in 1949. In 1981 she became the assistant director for chemical carcinogenesis in the division of cancer etiology. She was a colonel in the uniformed Public Health Service. In retirement, she did consulting.

Doris Boblett,

administrative assistant

Doris Boblett, 83, a former administrative assistant in a judicial unit of the Social Security Administration, died Feb. 1 at a care community in Middlebury, Vt. The cause was vascular dementia, said a son, Benjamin Boblett.

Mrs. Boblett was born Doris Oney in Slagle, W.Va., and moved to the Washington area in 1966. She worked at Social Security from the mid-1970s until retiring in the late 1990s. She was a resident of Arlington before moving to Vermont 15 years ago.

— From staff reports