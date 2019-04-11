Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Igor Belousovitch,

Russian affairs specialist

Igor Belousovitch, 96, a retired State Department specialist in Russian and Soviet affairs who was born in Shanghai to parents who fled the Russian Revolution, died Feb. 12 at an assisted living community in Arlington, Va. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a daughter, Anna Belousovitch.

Mr. Belousovitch, a resident of Arlington, grew up in San Francisco. He served in the Army during World War II and was a Russian-language interpreter at a 1945 meeting of the U.S. and Soviet armies in Germany during the final weeks of the war in Europe. He served in the State Department from 1956 to 1991, mainly as a specialist in Soviet affairs. In 1976 and 1977, he was posted to the U.S. Embassy in Moscow.

Alida Ruesch,

nurse, mail staffer

Alida Ruesch, 102, a nurse at the old Mount Alto Veterans Hospital in Washington who later was chief of the direct-mail department at the National Trust for Historic Preservation, died Feb. 20 at a care community in Washington. The cause was arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, said a family friend, Katrina Sarlin.

Miss Ruesch, who lived in Washington, was born in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. She was an Army nurse during World War II and settled in Washington after the war. She retired in 1982 after 18 years at the National Trust. Earlier she was a nurse for 16 years at the Mount Alto VA hospital.

— From staff reports