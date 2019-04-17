Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

William Ratcliff,

organizational quality manager

William Ratcliff, 80, a specialist in business and organizational quality management in the United States and England, died Feb. 8 at a hospital in Rockville, Md. The cause was esophageal cancer and multiple organ failure, said his wife, Linda Ratcliff.

Mr. Ratcliff, a resident of Silver Spring, Md., was born in Sidmouth, England. He was a quality management executive in England for 25 years before coming to the United States in 1990. He was a special assistant for quality management at the Air Force for three years, then ran his own management quality consulting business, Quality Interventions, until retiring about 10 years ago.

Mariana McConnie,

cystic fibrosis activist

Mariana McConnie, 20, a student at Towson University who had been active in awareness programs for cystic fibrosis and organ donations, died Jan 19 at a hospital in Baltimore. She died of cystic fibrosis and organ rejection following a second double-lung transplant, said her mother, Idalia Rodriguez.

Ms. McConnie, a resident of Silver Spring, Md., was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico. She moved to the Washington area at 2 to be near treatment programs for cystic fibrosis at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. She was a 2016 graduate of James Hubert Blake High School in Silver Spring.

Theodore Jarboe,

deputy fire chief

Theodore Jarboe, 78, a deputy fire chief for Montgomery County who retired in 2003, died Feb. 8 at his home in Orlando. The cause was a heart attack, said a brother, James Jarboe.

Chief Jarboe, a native and longtime resident of Takoma Park, Md., served 41 years in several fire and rescue units in Montgomery County, beginning in 1956 when he joined the Takoma Park Volunteer Fire Department. He retired to Florida.

Claire Metcalf,

office assistant

Claire Metcalf, 89, a financial aide in the George Mason University’s bursar’s office from 1981 to 2001, died Feb. 20 at a hospital in Fairfax County, Va. The cause was chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, said a son, Greg Metcalf.

Mrs. Metcalf was born Claire Keesee in Bristol, Va., and had lived in the Washington area since 1965.

Jean Chiswell,

school employee

Jean Chiswell, 90, a library assistant for the Montgomery County Public Schools in the 1970s and 1980s, died Feb. 19 at the home of a daughter in Germantown, Md. The cause was complications of head injuries suffered in an accidental fall, said another daughter, Patricia von Fremd.

Mrs. Chiswell, a resident of Gaithersburg, Md., was born Jean Knox in Washington. She was a volunteer at Grace United Methodist Church in Gaithersburg.

Shirley Ann Trimble,

homemaker

Shirley Ann Trimble, 78, a Rockville, Md., homemaker who had lived for 55 years in the Washington area, died April 13 at a hospital in Bethesda, Md. The cause was chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, said a daughter, Shelia Kashuba.

Mrs. Trimble was born Shirley Ann Bond in Morgantown, W.Va.

— From staff reports