Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Mark Ozer,

neurologist, author

Mark Ozer, 87, a neurologist and author who retired 20 years ago as associate medical director of the National Rehabilitation Hospital, died April 15 at his home in Washington. The cause was complications from a heart attack, said a daughter, Elizabeth Ozer.

Dr. Ozer was born in Boston and came to Washington in 1962. He wrote books about neurology and urban history. He was a neurologist at Children’s Hospital and in private practice and served as director of the National Rehabilitation Hospital’s stroke program. He had been on the medical faculties of Georgetown and George Washington University hospitals and the Medical College of Virginia.

Bosko Basaric,

fixtures, antiques restorer

Bosko Basaric, 87, a restorer and repairman of furniture, household fixtures and antiques who earlier in his life had managed a steel mill in his native Yugoslavia, died April 6 at his home in Rockville, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a daughter, Jasna Basaric-Keys.

Mr. Basaric was born in what is now Gornji, Petrovici, Bosnia, and settled in the Washington area in 1993. He worked for C. Dudley Brown & Associates as a renovator of historic buildings from 1993 to 1998, then spent the next five years with the facilities division of George Washington University.

Camille Palombo,

real estate agent

Camille Palombo, 82, a residential real-estate-sales agent in Montgomery County, Md., for Hugh T. Peck Co. and Shannon and Luchs during the 1970s and 1980s, died April 7 at the home of a daughter in Wilmington, N.C. The cause was dementia, said the daughter, Rosanne Boswell.

Mrs. Palombo, a resident of Silver Spring, Md., was born Camille DeStefano in Ambridge, Pa., and had lived in the Washington area since 1958.

— From staff reports