Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

James Henriksen,

software creator

James Henriksen, 73, a businessman who in 1976 founded Wolverine Software Corp., which created computer simulation software, died April 6 at his home in Lewes, Del. The cause was pulmonary fibrosis, said his wife, Judy Henriksen.

Mr. Henriksen was born in Muskegon, Mich., and settled in Alexandria, Va., in 1974. He moved to Lewes in 2011.

Werner Jurinka,

engineer

Werner Jurinka, 75, an engineer with Northrop Grumman who specialized in missile defenses, died April 6 at his home in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was colorectal cancer, said his wife, Angela Moore.

Mr. Jurinka was born in Bromberg, Germany, and came to the United States in 1956, settling in Hellam, Pa. From 1970 until his retirement in 2009, he worked at Northrop Grumman at various locations in the D.C. area. He later worked as a driver for Uber and an usher at Washington Nationals baseball games.

Alfred Henderson,

State Department physician

Alfred Henderson, 99, a State Department physician who retired from federal service in 1989 as clinical director of the Foreign Service, died March 24 at his home in Bethesda, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a daughter, Patricia Lightfoot.

Dr. Henderson, a native of Spring Lake, N.J., joined the State Department in 1967. From 1984 to 1987, he was a Foreign Service physician in Beijing. He was director of the division of communicable diseases for the Montgomery County Health Department from 1990 to 1993.

Harriet Lynn,

office worker

Harriet Lynn, 91, secretary and office manager at the Cooper & Co. foreign currency exchange at Washington Dulles International Airport from 1963 to 1971, died March 13 at a hospital in Arlington, Va. The cause was sepsis, said a daughter, Nancy Marmorella.

Mrs. Lynn was born Harriet Kerschenbaum in Washington. From 1971 to 1975, she was an administrative assistant at the Arlington Alcohol Safety Action Program. In the 1960s, she participated in civil rights demonstrations and protests against the Vietnam War, her family said.

Floyd Nelson,

church leader

Floyd Nelson, 81, the presiding bishop and chief apostle of the Washington-based International Bible Way Church of Jesus Christ, died April 2 at his home in Washington. The cause was lung cancer, said Jennifer Porter Gore, a church and family spokeswoman.

Born in Muskegon, Mich., he was a leader and founder of churches in Illinois, Missouri and California and formed an affiliation with Bible Way churches, led by Bishop Smallwood Williams in Washington. In 2002, he was elected to the executive board of bishops of the International Bible Way Church of Jesus Christ. He was named presiding bishop and chief apostle in 2014.

Anna Peters,

Foreign Service spouse

Anna Peters, 93, the wife of a Foreign Service officer who accompanied her husband to assignments in Australia, West Germany, Israel, Greece and Yugoslavia, died March 28 at her home in Montgomery Village, Md. The cause was Alzheimer’s disease, said a son-in-law, Gerald Shewan.

Mrs. Peters was born Anna Roncelli in Trieste, Italy, where in 1950 she married John Peters, an American soldier whom she met when he was serving in a post-World War II occupation Army unit. In 1956, she became a naturalized U.S. citizen. She was active in organizations for Foreign Service spouses and foreign-born spouses of State Department employees

Carlton Martin,

Red Cross officer

Carlton Martin, 92, a Red Cross officer who had been director of its chapters in Fairfax County, Va., and Saginaw, Mich., died March 25 at his home in Falls Church, Va. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a daughter, Elise Martin.

Mr. Martin was born in Schuyler, Va. He was with the Red Cross from 1951 until retiring in 1988. His specialties included assistance to military families.

Gerald Nevitt,

court stenographer

Gerald Nevitt, 86, a court stenographer in Washington from 1958 to 2006, died March 20 at his home in Palm Bay, Fla. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a son, Jeremy Nevitt.

Mr. Nevitt, who also lived in Silver Spring, Md., was born in Brooklyn. He was a stenographer at the U.S. District Court House from 1958 to 1973 and then was a self-employed court reporter until 2006.

