Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Pauline 'Polly' Milius,

Justice Department lawyer

Pauline “Polly” Milius, 77, who spent 30 years as a Justice Department lawyer before retiring in 2010 from the department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division as chief of the policy, legislation and special litigation section, died April 12 at her home in Washington. The cause was acute myeloid leukemia, said a daughter, Sarah Milius.

Mrs. Milius was born Pauline Hamilton in Louisville. She was a law clerk to U.S. District Judge Barrington Parker before joining the DOJ. She played tennis, practiced tai chi, hiked, did water aerobics, took courses at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at American University and volunteered at the Chevy Chase Library. With her husband and friends, she owned a 240-acre farm in Pennsylvania where she spent many weekends and summer holidays. Her late husband, Peter Milius, was a deputy editor of The Washington Post’s editorial page.

Anne Lamar,

choir singer

Anne Lamar, 89, a soprano in the choir at the Old Presbyterian Meeting House in Alexandria, Va., died April 8 at an assisted-living community in Great Falls, Va. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a daughter, Susan Lamar.

Mrs. Lamar, a resident of Reston, Va., was born Anne Ellis in Springfield, Mo. She accompanied her husband to Army assignments before settling in the Washington area in 1966.

Marion Robertson,

Md. health administrator

Marion Robertson, 85, an administrator with the Maryland Department of Health’s hereditary disorders unit for 25 years before retiring in 1998, died March 4 at a hospital in Bethesda, Md. The cause was complications of Parkinson’s disease, said her husband, Donald Robertson.

Mrs. Robertson was born Marion Ostrom in Wabasha, Minn., and came to the Washington area in 1958. She lived in Chevy Chase, Md., where she was a Democratic Party precinct chairwoman. For 50 years, she was an usher at Arena Stage in Washington.

Antoinette Constantine,

charity worker

Antoinette Constantine, 108, a leader in the Greek Orthodox Philoptochos Society who in that role did charitable work for the poor and visited patients at St. Elizabeths Hospital in Washington, died March 31 at her home in Bethesda. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a son, George Constantine.

Mrs. Constantine was born Antoinette Kouroyen in Boston, where she was a schoolteacher before moving to the Washington area in 1941. She was a member of Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church of Washington, D.C., in Silver Spring.

Dibrell Follin,

senior exercise class leader

Dibrell Follin, 91, a senior exercise class leader at the Falls Church Community Center, died March 20 at a hospital in Arlington, Va. The cause was septic shock, said a son, Rodney Follin.

Mrs. Follin, who lived in Falls Church, Va., was born Dibrell Fulcher in Amherst, Va., and had lived in the Washington area since 1948. She was a former Sunday school teacher at Christ Crossman United Methodist Church in Falls Church.

Laurice Neam,

church founding member

Laurice Neam, 95, a founder in 1979 of Saints Peter and Paul Orthodox Antiochian Christian Church in Potomac, Md., died March 29 at her home in Pompano Beach, Fla. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a daughter, Amelia Neam.

She was born Laurice Esber in Canton, Ohio, and moved to the Washington area in 1946. A former Arlington, Va., resident, she moved to Florida in 2014.

Catherine 'Kay' Frankhauser,

military housing specialist

Catherine “Kay” Frankhauser, 96, a military housing specialist for the Army Materiel Command from 1962 to 1968 and then for the Naval Facilities Engineering Command until 1977, died March 27 at a residence for senior citizens in San Rafael, Calif. The cause was cancer, said a daughter, Karen Brewer.

Mrs. Frankhauser was born Catherine Berberian in Worcester, Mass., and began her federal career in 1946 as an administrative assistant. In 2006, she moved to California from Alexandria, Va.

Joseph Chalk,

DIA officer

Joseph Chalk, 93, a physical scientist and scientific intelligence officer who retired in 1993 from the Defense Intelligence Agency, died April 5 at a senior living community in Springfield, Va. The cause was dementia and diabetes, said a grandson, Casey Chalk.

Mr. Chalk, a Springfield resident, was born in Detroit. He was a senior project engineer with NASA in Huntsville, Ala., before coming to Washington in 1969 as an intelligence officer.

