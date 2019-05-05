Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Peter Kimm,

USAID housing specialist

Peter Kimm, 89, a specialist in affordable housing in the developing world for the U.S. Agency for International Development, died March 30 at his home in Potomac, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure and pneumonia, said a daughter, Mary Kimm.

Mr. Kimm was born in Brooklyn. He worked for USAID from 1966 to 2002, retiring as director of the agency’s United States-Asia Environmental Partnership. In 2002, he founded the International Housing Coalition, an independent, nonprofit coalition that supports affordable housing.

Weston Harris,

TV executive

Weston Harris, 92, a retired vice president of programs for NBC television stations who began his television career at WRC in Washington in 1957, died March 6 at his home in Pittsboro, N.C. The cause was heart disease, said a daughter, Sherry M. Harris.

Mr. Harris was born in Washington and worked for the network in New York and later Los Angeles. Early in his career, he worked with such acclaimed sportscasters as Mel Allen, Bob Wolff, Ernie Harwell and Ray Scott. He also worked with talk-show hosts Merv Griffin and David Letterman. He retired in 1989 and later moved to North Carolina.

Ruth Wagner,

Washington Post journalist

Ruth Wagner, 96, who wrote for The Washington Post’s women’s section and later was a public relations specialist, died March 9 at an assisted-living center in Washington. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a daughter, Katherine Palmer.

Mrs. Wagner, a District resident, was born Ruth Shumaker in Cambridge, Mass. She was on the staff of the Washington Times-Herald from 1948 until the newspaper was acquired by The Post in 1954, then worked for The Post until 1970. In the 1970s, she was a public relations specialist with Gerald G. Wagner and Associates, a firm run by her husband. She was a bookkeeper and worked in the gift shop at Washington National Cathedral from 1980 to 1990.

Nancy Skibble,

Army support volunteer

Nancy Skibble, 86, a career Army officer’s wife who was active in organizations that supported military personnel, died March 2 at her home in Bethesda, Md. The cause was chronic respiratory failure, said a daughter, Dana Best.

Mrs. Skibble was born Nancy Miller in Hartford, Conn., and accompanied her husband on assignments before settling in the Washington area in 1984. She was a former board member of the Army Distaff Foundation. She knitted baby blankets for the Christ Child Society.

George Benas Jr.,

business owner

George Benas Jr., 93, who was the owner and manager of a Gaithersburg, Md.-based communications equipment distribution company, Manufacturers Representatives International, died April 8 at a retirement community in Adamstown, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a daughter, Julie Crain.

Mr. Benas, a native of Utica, N.Y., settled in the Washington area in 1976 after having worked for communications equipment companies in Iowa, New York and Massachusetts. He worked for Racal Communications in Rockville, Md., before starting Manufacturers Representatives International in the early 1980s. He retired in the mid-1990s. In 2013, he moved to Adamstown from Gaithersburg.

Allan Pitcher,

USAID civil engineer

Allan Pitcher, 94, a U.S. Agency for International Development civil engineer who worked in West Africa for 22 years, died March 24 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was a heart attack, said a nephew, Chris Darnell.

Mr. Pitcher, a District resident, was born in Lynn, Mass., and settled in the Washington area after retiring from USAID in 1977. In retirement, he spent 37 years as a docent at the National Museum of Natural History’s insect zoo.

Michael Don,

chief executive

Michael Don, 75, a former president and chief executive of the Securities Investor Protection Corp., an industry organization that insures investors against brokerage firm failures, died March 16 at his home in Brookeville, Md. The cause was complications from multiple sclerosis, said his wife, Beth Don.

Mr. Don was born in Meriden, Conn., and was a lawyer with the Securities and Exchange Commission from 1969 to 1972. He then joined the Securities Investor Protection Corp. He retired on disability in 2004.

— From staff reports