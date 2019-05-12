Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Marjorie Singleton,

Fairfax County educator

Marjorie Singleton, 98, a Fairfax County elementary school teacher who retired in 1979 as principal of Burke Elementary School, died March 17 at a care center in McLean, Va. The cause was respiratory failure, said a daughter, Antoinette O’Neil.

Mrs. Singleton, a McLean resident, was born Marjorie Christensen in Salt Lake City and came to the Washington area in 1948. In 1953, she started her own kindergarten program, operating out of her house. She joined Fairfax County Public Schools in 1965 as a reading teacher at Burke Elementary.

Robert Anderson,

electrical contractor

Robert Anderson, 68, an electrical contractor and electronic engineer who worked on housing construction and on Defense Department contracts, died Feb. 26 at a health-care center in Louisa, Va. The cause was heart disease and respiratory failure, said a brother, James Anderson.

Mr. Anderson was born at Langley Air Force Base, Va., where his father was posted, and moved to the Washington area in 1963. He worked on defense contracts during the 1980s, then on housing construction until 2012, when he moved to Louisa from Falls Church, Va.

Dennis Rhoades,

veterans official

Dennis Rhoades, 74, who worked in a several capacities as an advocate for military veterans, including as executive director of a program to distribute federal funds to Vietnam veterans affected by Agent Orange, died March 19 at his home in Flint Hill, Va. The cause was atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, said his stepdaughter, Andrie Rovenolt.

Mr. Rhoades, who was born in Burbank, Calif., was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He later helped found an organization that became Vietnam Veterans of California. He worked as an employment specialist with the Labor Department in San Francisco, then moved to Washington, where he became director of the Veterans Employment Service at the Labor Department. He later became national director of the Vietnam Veterans of America, then in 1980 was named executive director of the Veterans Federal Coordinating Committee by the White House.

He later served as director of the American Legion’s National Economic Commission. In 1988, he was named executive director of the Agent Orange Class Assistance Program, a private agency that distributed more than $50 million to victims of Agent Orange and their families after veterans successfully sued the manufacturer of the exfoliant used during the Vietnam War. He later worked for the Department Veterans Affairs until his retirement in 2006.

Michael Tatum,

Army sergeant

Michael Tatum, 99, an Army master sergeant who served in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War and retired in 1970 after 29 years of military service, died March 6 at his home in Potomac, Md. The cause was pneumonia, said a daughter, Karen Huss.

Sgt. Tatum was born in Brooklyn and had lived in the Washington area since 1969. His decorations included the Bronze Star Medal and five awards of the Army Commendation Medal. After his military retirement, he worked in Washington for 15 years as a claims adjuster with Amalgamated Casualty Insurance Co.

— From staff reports