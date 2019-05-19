Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Lawrence Baylor Jr.,

carpenter, handyman

Lawrence Baylor Jr., 76, a self-employed carpenter, handyman and home fixer-upper, died March 16 at a health-care center in Washington. The cause was heart ailments, said a brother, Curtis Baylor.

Mr. Baylor was a Washington native and lifelong resident who worked in the home-repair business for about 40 years before he retired in 2006.

John Hall,

journalist

John Hall, 81, a journalist who retired in 2006 as Washington bureau chief of Media General, a company with newspapers in cities including Richmond, Tampa and Winston-Salem, N.C., died March 26 at a hospice center in Arlington, Va. The cause was respiratory failure, said a son, Mark Hall.

Mr. Hall, a resident of Falls Church, Va., was born in Philippi, W.Va. He worked for United Press International and Hearst before joining Media General in 1979. In 2006, he was president of the Gridiron Club, a journalism organization. He won awards for a series reporting on the Navy’s investigation of a 1989 explosion on the battleship Iowa, in which 47 crew members were killed.

George Kell,

hospital official

George Kell, 80, an administrator of the Washington office of Project Hope, the health relief organization, from 1964 to 1968 and later assistant administrator of the old Doctors’ Hospital in Washington from 1968 to 1979, died March 16 at a medical facility in Darby, Pa. The cause was complications from Alzheimer’s disease, said a daughter, Amanda Kell.

Mr. Kell was born in Essex, Md. After Doctors’ Hospital closed in 1979, he taught brochure writing and advertising to businesses and law firms. He moved from Reston, Va., to Baltimore in 1996 and later to Philadelphia.

— From staff reports