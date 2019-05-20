Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

John Ahearne,

NRC chairman

John Ahearne, 84, the former chairman of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission who oversaw reforms in safety procedures after the 1979 overheating and partial meltdown of nuclear reactor at Three Mile Island in Pennsylvania, died March 12 at his home in Chapel Hill, N.C. The cause was aortic stenosis and hypertensive heart disease, said a daughter, Pat Ahearne-Kroll.

Dr. Ahearne, a native of New Britain, Conn., had a doctorate in physics and served in the Air Force from 1959 to 1970. He then held a succession of jobs in the Defense Department and was deputy assistant secretary for resource applications in the Energy Department before President Jimmy Carter appointed him to a five-year term on the NRC in 1978. Carter named him chairman the next year, and Dr. Ahearne helped oversee the implementation of increased safety procedures stemming from the Three Mile Island accident.

Dr. Ahearne later was vice president and senior fellow at Resources for the Future, a nonprofit environmental research organization. In 1989, he moved from McLean, Va., to Chapel Hill, where he was executive director of Sigma Xi, a scientific research honor society.

Matthew Wixon,

bookstore co-owner

Matthew Wixon, 41, a co-owner of Capitol Hill Books, a store for used books, died March 22 at his home in Washington. The cause was colon cancer, said his wife, Kathryn Ritson.

Mr. Wixon was born in Alexandria, Va. In 2005, he founded Bookstore Movers, a residential and commercial moving company he started with the goal of making enough money to buy Capitol Hill Books, which occupies two floors of a rowhouse near the Eastern Market Metro station.

The store is jam-packed with 58,000 books, which occupy practically every inch of space, including the bathroom. Mr. Wixon and three partners operated the business since they bought it in July. The partners plan to continue to operate Bookstore Movers.

Ann Doyle,

teacher

Ann Doyle, 81, a second- and third-grade teacher at schools in the Washington area for 22 years before she retired in 1988 from the Potomac School in McLean, Va., died April 15 at a hospital in Bethesda, Md. She died following open-heart surgery, said her husband, Jim Doyle.

Mrs. Doyle, a resident of Gaithersburg, Md., was born Ann Grady in Maplewood, N.J. Her teaching career took her to Georgetown Day School and St. Patrick’s Episcopal Day School, both in Washington. She also was a tutor at the Kingsbury Center in Washington. She was a volunteer one-on-one reading specialist at St. Bartholomew Catholic School in Bethesda and sang in the church choir.

Ruth Kozlow,

Weather Service employee

Ruth Kozlow, 97, who worked from 1967 to 1985 as an administrative officer at the National Weather Service and its precursor, the U.S. Weather Bureau, died March 23 at her home in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, said a son, Ralph Kozlow.

Mrs. Kozlow was born Ruth Isaacs in Washington. She was a member of Washington Hebrew Congregation in the District.

Maria Hartman,

HHS employee

Maria Hartman, 83, an equal employment opportunity officer with the Department of Health and Human Services from 1981 to 1990, died April 14 at her home in Derwood, Md. The cause was Alzheimer’s disease, said a son, Bill Hartman.

Mrs. Hartman was born Maria Espada in Salinas, Puerto Rico, and was an activist for disability rights on Long Island before moving to the Washington area in 1976. She was a jobs trainer and coach for women in Montgomery County from 1977 to 1981.

Richard Birn,

USIA officer

Richard Birn, 88, a retired officer of the U.S. Information Agency who also worked for Voice of America, died March 23 at a care center in Bethesda, Md. The cause was pneumonia, said a daughter, Anne-Emanuelle Birn.

Mr. Birn, a Bethesda resident, was born in New York City. Between 1962 and 1978, he was a cultural and political officer for USIA in Helsinki, Hong Kong, Malta and Mexico City. He was a policy officer at Voice of America from 1978 to 1987.

