Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

O . Thomas Miles,

clergyman, HUD officer

O. Thomas Miles, 96, a Presbyterian clergyman and former officer of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, where he directed counseling assistance to low-income homeowners, died March 28 at a care center in Gaithersburg, Md. The cause was respiratory failure, said a friend and family spokesman, Del Smith.

Rev. Miles, a Baltimore native, was senior minister of Takoma Park Presbyterian Church from 1957 to 1965. He was a Presbyterian pastor in Buffalo from 1965 to 1969 and then served at HUD until 1997. In 1984, while still working at HUD, he became interim pastor at Potomac Presbyterian Church. Until 2011, he continued to serve at Potomac Presbyterian in a variety of pastoral roles.

Bonnie Sheppard,

church member

Bonnie Sheppard, 94, a homemaker and member of Rockville United Methodist Church in Rockville, Md., died April 11 at a care community in Orchard Park, N.Y. The cause was complications from a stroke, said a daughter, Carolyn Scarborough.

Mrs. Sheppard was born Bonnie Twite in La Crosse, Wis., and came to the Washington area in 1948. She moved from Rockville to Jefferson, Md., in 2009 and to Orchard Park in 2017. She played bridge.

Madge Darneille,

British Embassy employee

Madge Darneille, 98, who worked at the British Embassy in Washington for about 40 years sorting and filing classified documents and who also was an activist and promoter of vegetarianism, died April 5 at her home in Kensington, Md. The cause was cardiovascular disease, said a stepdaughter, Suzanne Adorian.

Mrs. Darneille was born Madge Burls in London and came to Washington in 1943 with a World War II delegation from the British Admiralty. She was a member of the North American Vegetarian Society and a past president of the Vegetarian Society of the District of Columbia.

Richard Dudley,

engineer

Richard Dudley, 66, an engineer with the Atomic Energy Commission, the Department of Energy and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission from 1974 to 2016, died May 5 at a hospice center in Rockville, Md. The cause was pancreatic cancer, said a daughter-in-law, Rebecca Dudley.

Mr. Dudley, who lived in Darnestown, Md., was born in Starkville, Miss.

Harold Forman,

economist

Harold Forman, 75, an economist, research director and special assistant to the president of the United Food and Commercial Workers union in Washington from 1984 to 2009, died April 8 at his home in Portland, Ore. The cause was cancer, said his wife, Heidi Steffens.

Mr. Forman was born in New York City. He was an economist with an electrical workers union from 1970 until coming to Washington in 1981 to work at the Internal Revenue Service. In 2012, he moved to Portland from Silver Spring, Md.

Mary Argus,

EPA scientist

Mary Argus, 94, a senior scientist with the Environmental Protection Agency whose specialties included research on how chemicals can cause cancer, died April 17 at a hospital in Brevard, N.C. The cause was pneumonia, said a daughter-in-law, Janet Leonards.

Dr. Argus was born in Ironton, Ohio. She taught at the University of Florida and Tulane University medical school before joining the EPA in Washington in 1979. She retired in 1998. In 2004, she moved to North Carolina from Falls Church, Va.

Dorothy Grotos,

Arlington County Board member

Dorothy Grotos, 88, who served on the Arlington County Board from 1976 to 1984, died April 25 at her home in Great Falls, Va. The cause was a heart ailment, said a son, Leif Grotos.

Mrs. Grotos was born Dorothy Tappe in Bridgeport, Conn., and had lived in the Washington area since 1956. She chaired the Arlington County Board in 1979. She was a master gardener and member of the Washington-Lee High School PTA.